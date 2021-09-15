Of all Japan’s wondrous contributions to the world, their cuisine may perhaps rank the highest. And there is no better example of the skillful ingenuity and absolute mastery employed in their cooking than sushi. Originating from an ancient Chinese technique as a means to preserve fish, sushi has since evolved to become a whole new beast and attract a wide audience of ardent fans. There are many places one can find sushi nowadays, ranging from “meh”, found at the likes of your average supermarket, to “best meal of my life”, at globally recognized eateries.
While it’s usually difficult to discern the quality of sushi from one establishment from another, there are a few things that help places stand out from the crowd. Personally, I like to see generous portions and fish that tastes as fresh as the ocean. Granted, I haven’t been to every restaurant in town (yet), but my go-to thus far is Miso Sushi. Having been asked to dine there with a friend one evening, I saw this as a great opportunity for a deep dive as to what makes them so great.
Sushi menus can be intimidating, as I can personally attest to the fact that needing to comb through every option leaves me paralyzed. To make matters worse, being asked by my companion to order for the both of us left me in a real sweat. In the end, I was confident in my choices and hoped to introduce my friend to a couple of specialties completely new to them.
First up, we ordered the jalapeno bombers—something neither of us had tried—which were fried in tempura batter and filled with a substance that shockingly resembled sausage. It wasn’t until later that we realized that this was likely spicy tuna, as it would’ve been cooked to some degree in the fryer. These were crunchy and possessed a tantalizing amount of heat, which whetted our appetites for more delights to come.
Next to arrive were the baked mussels and “rainbow roll 2”. It’s a commonly asserted that seafood and cheese absolutely do not belong together—these mussels make a strong case otherwise. Served in the shell and topped with cheese, fish roe, and scallions, these were sinfully rich without being indulgent. Just one bite should be enough to convince haters there’s a place for this controversial pairing after all.
The rainbow roll 2 is distinguished by its base of a spicy tuna roll, which happens to be one of my all-time favorites. It was embellished with an attractive assortment of sashimi and stuffed with a generous amount of tuna. While it wasn’t mind-blowing from a creative standpoint, this roll can be best described as reliable, and sure to please anyone who appreciates a little bit of spice.
Amaebi is a special treat that I always anticipate, as it isn’t exactly widespread or celebrated much around these parts. These spot prawns are served raw and, here at Miso, accompanied with a surprise—whole, deep-fried shrimp heads. This may seem macabre to the uninformed, but these are meant to be eaten with aplomb and wholeheartedly enjoyed. I soon realized that these bear a striking similarity to the Nongshim shrimp crackers of my youth—just crunchier and meatier. The raw component is presented nigiri style and its slightly sticky exterior gives way to a pristine freshness and supple texture that must be tasted to be believed. Don’t pass this one up.
As if my friend and I weren’t already stuffed, the last dish to arrive was hamachi kama, or yellowtail collar. This is yet another specialty that diners are lucky to see on a menu, as foodies will recognize the collar as the fattiest, and therefore, the best part of the fish. Broiled to perfection and served with a punchy dipping sauce, this delicacy might just be the best thing on the menu. At the very least, my friend was completely won over by it.
By the end, my friend and I were feeling sushi drunk and wholly satisfied. Maybe it’s just the sushi talking, but Miso stands out with great value, fresh fish, and… well, what more do you need? With as many options as we have for sushi in Anchorage, it’s easy to feel lost at sea. For a consistently enjoyable experience, I recommend Miso Sushi for your next inspired outing.