By James “Dr. Fermento” Roberts
This is the 27th time I’ve said this and the 25th time I’ve written it, but happy anniversary, Midnight Sun! So, forgive me if part of this sounds like a broken record.
Midnight Sun started pouring beer in May of 1995. Back then, when a new brewery opened, it was a big deal, and I was always a big beer guy, so I had to be part of it.
At the time, Midnight Sun’s operation was confined to a single industrial bay in an unlikely location on Fireweed Lane. The location was less than ideal with impossible parking, crammed up next door to a taxidermist and across a fenced-in dirt lot where a pet crematorium cooked critters. But it didn’t matter; Anchorage was getting a new brewery, and that was cause for celebration.
In my first iteration of helping get the budding brewery off the ground, I found myself doing a hell of a lot of grunt work. I held boards and screwed sheetrock to the walls. I swept up construction debris. Although I was an unskilled laborer, I marveled about my ability to trade manual labor and a strong back into free beer. Even my liver was happy with the trade, or so I am told.
However, every brewery has trials and tribulations, and Midnight Sun wasn’t granted any special immunity. The brewery vacillated between the red and the black financially as it struggled to find its identity.
So how does an upstart brewery carve out market share with a product in its infancy when most breweries were competing for the same subset of customers? Turns out, that was a harder question to answer than owners Mark Staples and Barb Miller had anticipated. In fact, they almost sold the place several times.
But time passed, and Staples and Miller persevered.
By Midnight Sun’s fifth anniversary on May 5, 2000, the brewery had grown exponentially. “Midnight Sun is now cranking out over 1,000 gallons a week. We now have enough tanks to ferment, condition, and age it,” Staples said in a pre-anniversary interview. “We broke the 1,000 barrel threshold about three years ago, and it’s taken us until now to get close to breaking the 2,000 barrel mark.”
Things were going well, but it was still a struggle, admitted Staples and Miller. The market was robust enough that Portland Brewing Company contracted Midnight Sun to brew beer in twelve-ounce bottles for them. At the time, Portland’s bottling line only accommodated 22-ounce bombers, which were fading in popularity back then.
“The beer made in Portland comes from midnight Sun’s recipe and is brewed with Midnight Sun’s strict specifications. Then, it’s sent right back up here for essentially cheaper than we can produce it locally,” said Staples.
This helped expand Midnight Sun’s market considerably, but not so much in the lower 48. “We’re looking at that,” said Staples, referring to a desire to move into Washington State “big time” in the future. “Still,” he demanded, “our real allegiance is to our own back yard, right here in Alaska, and we won’t let anything get in the way of that.”
But it was in 2001 that Midnight Sun had a fundamental change in philosophy. Things were about to get big.
I’m pretty sure it was Midnight Sun head brewer at the time Gabe Fletcher that said, “the reason we aren’t getting anywhere is because we’re trying to do the same thing everyone else I doing, only better.”
Indeed, the brewery was producing the same beer styles that were common everywhere else. Style redundancy gave beer drinkers a lot to choose from in an increasingly crowded market. Unfortunately, Midnight Sun wasn’t always that choice.
“Looking to the future, the brewery intends to expand its specialty line to include a more or less consistent line of Belgian-style Ales. They also want to develop some super-premium beers and keep pushing the envelope with new and diverse styles as time and capacity permits,” I wrote in my May 10, 2001 article featuring their sixth anniversary.
This became the antithesis of the “if you can’t beat them, join them” philosophy fermenting in the brewing industry. This move became Midnight Sun’s freedom rally. Midnight Sun set out to radically redefine itself through what astute writers would describe as “independent, innovative, cutting edge, and style-defying brews.” To put it in more Midnight Sun-ish terms: the brewery’s transformation produced the wildest, whackiest, biggest, boldest, craziest, and most fun beers that Alaska, and even the rest of the United States, had ever seen. And it wasn’t just the emergence of Belgian-style beers. They were producing some of the most off-the-chart stuff we’d ever seen.
In 2002, Midnight Sun released the first line of Alaska-produced Belgian-style ales. By 2003, they had a distinct line of beers under the side operation Brasserie du Soleil de Minuit. If you’re a true beer history buff, Epluche-Culotte, which survives today as Panty Peeler, is a Belgian-style triple. While Monk’s Mistress, La Maitresse du Moine, was a Belgian-style dark strong ale.
In 2005, to celebrate the brewery’s 10th Anniversary, Midnight Sun released its 1,000th batch of beer — a Belgian style Barleywine that took the beer world by storm. The beer quickly broke rating records, and for collectors, “M” became one of the most sought-after beers in history! Back when it was legal, a bottle of Midnight Sun M sold for an astounding $1,525 on eBay. So I’m pretty proud of the nine I have left in my private collection.
The brewery was on a roll. In the next few years, Midnight Sun launched a number of epic beer that included The Seven Deadly Sins (2007), The Planet Series of Beers (2008), The Crew Brews (2009), and the 2010 Pop Ten. Each beer was over the top, inspiring, and defining for a brewery that decided that bold is better. Alaskans loved this stuff, and so did outsiders. Midnight Sun’s distribution reach extended deeper into the Lower-48 states, stretching the little brewery’s ability to keep up with demand almost to the breaking point.
Midnight Sun made do over the years by successively annexing the connected Arctic Boulevard industrial spaces around it. In trailer court fashion, they kicked out one wall at a time to make more room until they bumped up against the taxidermist to the east and ran out of real estate.
In the summer of 2009, Midnight Sun Brewing Company moved to its current location at 811 Dimond Hook Drive in South Anchorage. Even in the new digs, with the new Loft upstairs serving food, in 2012, they busted the 100 barrel mark with a new tank and acquired warehouse space a half a block away. This added 7,000 square feet for things like grain and other storage. Today, they have a massive oak barrel library of the deep snoozing, big bastard beers their known for.
By 2016, things had accelerated at a cyclonic pace. “The 5,000th batch caught us by surprise,” said former Midnight Sun’s Beer Ambassador, Darcy Kniefel. “We brewed the 1,000th batch and missed the 2,000th. Then we brewed the 3,000 batch and missed the 4,000th because we were so busy cranking out beer. We were sitting around thinking and said, ‘hey, our 5,000th batch might be coming up.’ Mark Staples, one of the co-owners, got to thinking and said ‘hey, that’s this week,’” says Kniefel of benchmark almost slipping by.
More recently, its been a challenge coming out of COVID. However, marketing director Grant Deussing is on a mission to celebrate the milestones;
“It’s one of those transitionary years. We’re not going as big in terms of a celebration [on May 5]. We’re having a little smaller, more intimate celebration for everyone here and our local patrons. In the past years, it was ‘go big and bold.’ This year, it’s smaller, given the hurdles,” says Deussing.
But that doesn’t mean the party won’t be worthy of note — it just won’t be the huge beer-filled party I was hoping for.
“We’re releasing our anniversary beer, ‘27’ on Cinco. It’s an imperial stout that’s aged in port and cognac barrels. You want big? It weighs in at 13 percent alcohol by volume, and it’s one big, bad, bold imperial that’s not too sweet, and made with a combination of honey malt and Special B that balances out the roast qualities,” says Deussing of 27.
Other stuff to look for when you join Midnight Sun in the celebration include Putin’s Paper Tiger. Although it’s not an anniversary beer. Deussing describes it as an “anti-Kremlin” imperial stout. A special blueberry and vanilla version will be released on First Firkin Friday in the loft on May 6. A lighter Permesso Italian Pilsner has already been released.
Midnight Sun’s expanding its special relationship with Port Chilkoot Distillery in Haines with the release of Port Chilkoot Gin and Tonic on May 5, the brewery’s actual anniversary. This ready-to-drink craft cocktail will join 50 Fathoms Cucumber Cooler, 50 Fathoms Bee’s Knees, and Icy Strait Moscow Mule, three other Port Chilkoot brews packaged by Midnight Sun and already in the market.
Get down to Midnight Sun and give a nod to Alaska’s biggest, boldest, bad-assed heritage brewery that will continue to define Alaska beer attitude for years to come.