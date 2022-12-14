Restaurant Review By Jin Chong

For ages, Anchorage has been a desolate wasteland for one of my all-time favorite dishes. I’m referring to ramen, and while it might have been possible to come across a version at a sushi restaurant that amounts to nothing more than a cobbled-together afterthought, it wasn’t until Naruto and Ramen House opened several years back when true believers such as myself could experience the magic behind this deceptively simple dish.



