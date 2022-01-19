There are a number of respectable dining options in Anchorage—that much is true. But there are very few places serving food capable of shaking diners to their core. Beyond supplying mere sustenance, such venues introduce whole new flavors and textures that you might have never thought to be possible. They’re the kind of place one might turn to if you find yourself tired of the same rehashed ideas across town or if you have a fervent desire to travel the world through your tastebuds.
One such extraordinary locale is Jimmy’s Sushi on Tudor, and though its name may belie their true strengths, this restaurant offers—in my humble opinion—some of the most exciting eats—nay, sensory experiences—to be found anywhere within the state. This stance was again reaffirmed during a recent date night with the wife, as we followed our usual custom of trying something new in a continued effort to have our minds blown with each visit.
The menu is vast, and by that, I mean the options total near two hundred, if not more. As expected, Japanese food takes up about half of the menu, but what really sets this place apart is the availability of a wide range of Sichuan food. To the uninitiated, Sichuan cuisine is one of many regional styles from China, and is reputable for its use of the Sichuan pepper and its uncanny ability to render your entire mouth numb. Yes, much like what you’d experience at the dentist’s office.
It's an astonishing sensation, and is likely to send unsuspecting first-timers into an all-out panic. The notorious pepper is featured in many of the items here; two of which we settled on for this occasion: Sichuan-style blood pudding with pig intestine (literally its name on the menu), and spicy mung bean noodles. These entrees were supplemented by salmon roe nigiri and shumai dumplings, because I can’t not order these if I see them on a menu.
The salmon roe was excellent—the perfect blend of mellow rice with pops of oceanic salinity that only fish eggs can provide. It served as one hell of an appetizer along with the shrimp shumai, which themselves looked to have been thoughtfully constructed and were sizeable in scale. Of all the dim sum options available here, these might just be my favorite, with a plump, savory filling and a satisfying bite. Perhaps someday, I’ll figure out how to fulfill my fantasy of eating an entire sheet tray worth of these.
Moving along to the spicy mung bean noodles, the bowl resembled a pool of lava topped with an alarming amount of oil, so you know this is going to leave you feeling some kind of way. “Mala” is the term used to describe the aforementioned pepper’s numbing sensation, and it could be felt in full force within this otherwise simple noodle dish. To simply describe it as being “spicy” would be inaccurate—after a few bites, I could feel my face light up and pores start to open as I continued shoveling down the springy mung bean noodles.
The heat continued to intensify upon switching over to the blood pudding and pig intestine, which came out looking sort of like a hot pot with other unconventional ingredients such as Spam and tripe. Again, the mala heat had a dominating presence, but that’s not to say that the flavors were off balance. The dish needed to be bold in order to counteract the gamey, “natural” flavor of the intestine; these little morsels looked to have been partially fried, leaving the exteriors chewy and the insides soft and melty.
Every other component lent their own unique texture, which kept things varied and interesting. The blood pudding came in the form of congealed spongey “cakes” that soaked up the flavors from the potent broth while retaining their own mild flavor. The tripe is just about what you’d expect in any other soup or stew, while the Spam was by far the most successful at absorbing every other element. This smorgasbord of off-cuts will undoubtedly prove to be a tough sell for most, but people like myself who yearn for bizarre, yet delicious dining experiences will feel right at home.
As expected, my insides were ravaged the next day. Was it worth it? Of course. What might be this restaurant’s greatest strength is how they deftly cater to diners of all skill levels, meaning something as simple as Mongolian beef is just as valid as exploring some of the darkest depths of Sichuan cooking. Jimmy’s is a godsend in what can often feel like a culinary desert, and while you could fault me for sounding like a shill, believe this when I say that you won’t find food as provocative, if not potentially life-changing in Alaska as what you’ll find here.