I’m probably dating myself, but here’s a trivia question for you. What is the origin and story behind Midnight Sun Brewing Company’s Sockeye Red India Pale Ale? Sockeye is certainly a beer that came before its time.
If you’re younger, this is a good spin-up for what’s still today a flagship beer at one of our heritage breweries. But, if you’re my age and have been in the craft brew scene all along, you’ll chuckle at this recount, just like I am.
Billy Opinsky founded Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse in downtown Anchorage 28 years ago. For me, my relationship with Humpy’s was mainly participatory. Although I do admit that I was delighted that we were on the cusp of something great, the birth of a beer-focused venue in what was back then a craft beer starved state. I’d ride my bicycle from Muldoon during the build out and help where I could. I was just overjoyed to be a part of it somehow.
At the same time, Midnight Sun Brewing Company was in its formative years. Both making great beers, the connection between Humpy’s and Midnight Sun was destined and natural.
Opinsky was the most studious craft beer aficionado I’d ever met. He opened an unlikely venue in what was a dark downtown corridor at night back then. He chased his livelihood with passion. I was lucky enough to be a part of it all, but this isn’t about me. This is a recount of beer history.
North Coast Brewing Company’s Red Seal Ale, a stalwart Pacific Northwest hoppy but malt forward and balanced beer, was brought to Alaska by Inlet Distributors. Opinsky loved this beer and chased it down at the Northern California brewery.
Something was different in this American amber-red ale that appealed to him. It had a lot to do with hops.
Red Seal wasn’t exactly an IPA, but it had a solid malt foundation, and the hop profile impressed Opinsky.
I asked the brewers why the beer was so different from other IPAs on the market. It had some malt background to it compared to the thinner, straw-colored IPAs from the Northwest at the time. Maybe it was because the beer was brewed in a really old shed behind the brewery. Or, maybe it was because when they opened the barrel, whole flower hops came pouring out of it. For comparison, most breweries at the time were using pellet hops, not whole flower hops. Not to mention the fact that the hops were grown right there in Mendocino. “That’s the difference in the damned beer,” I said. “It has to be.’”
Billy wanted something like Red Seal Ale for Humpy’s, but hoppier. Moreover, he wanted Midnight Sun to make it. So he approached Mark Staples, then owner/brewer, about brewing a house beer.
According to Staples, “It was the hardest beer we ever made at the time. We did test beers and brought them down to Humpy’s, and he’d say: ‘Not enough hops,’ and we’d go back and try again.”
“Everything Mark said is true and accurate,” says Opinsky. “We did exactly 10 experimental batches, and I sent them back every single time for them not having enough hops.”
Opinsky pushed Staples and the Midnight Sun brew crew into the toilsome process of creating a beer that seemed foreign to the palate, and certainly the fledgling Alaska craft beer market back then.
“Every time we’d make a test brew and take it down to Humpy’s, Billy would say ‘not enough hops,’ and send us back. Back then, making a beer that hoppy that doesn’t taste like complete shit was hard,” concedes Staples.
“Mark thought I was nuts,” says Opinsky.
When the beer was done, Staples was skeptical. “Are you kidding me? You can actuallysell this?” he asked Opinsky.
Recounting the experience, Staples told me that he thought the beer tasted like shit. “Well, we couldn’t even sell it at the brewery for the longest time. You couldn’t give that shit away. Everyone was like, “oh, my God! Gaaak! It was the bitterest thing I’d ever tasted.”
According to Staples, adjusting the brewing water to emulate the water quality at Burton on Trent was the key to taming the hops and making the beer palatable.
Opinsky was indeed serious. “It sold very well at Humpy’s. Two years later, it won the Alpha King Challenge. This was only the second year the beer was out. The Alpha King Challenge was a national competition about hoppy beers with balance. All of a sudden, Sockeye was on the map. We’d been doing it as a house beer all along, says Opinsky.
Opinsky admits that the beer is a little different than Red Seal, but it’s a malt-forward, very hoppy, somewhat bitter beer (although not so much by today’s standards) but incredibly well balanced. He loved it back then, and apparently, so did the other discerning craft beer aficionados, including me, that frequented Humpy’s as Alaska’s destination for the best local, national, and global suds you could find at the time. Sockeye Red IPA was on its way to stardom.
“As for the name, initially, it was called Humpy’s Sockeye Red. The name is pretty much my name,” says Opinsky. “Think about it. We’re Humpy’s. Sockeye is a red salmon, and this was kind of a red beer or a red IPA. ‘Let’s call it Sockeye,’ I said. Now it’s just Sockeye Red.”
Barb Miller was another principal at Midnight Sun at the time. “Barb took it way further with CoHoHo,” says Opinsky.
CoHoHo is a seasonal winter beer. It’s Sockeye’s bigger, boozier brother. It’s spiced with juniper to give it a unique holiday twist.
“That was brilliant. That was all Barb,” says Opinsky. “A Coho salmon is a silver salmon. The first time it came out, Midnight Sun hit it spot on. There was no ten tries on that one. They nailed it right off the bat. Think about it. It’s all kind of a fish theme, the salmon thing, Humpy’s, Sockeye, CoHoHo. It’ ‘s so totally Alaska all the way around.”
If you haven’t tried this beer, you need to. It’s noteworthy and a true nod to Alaska’s craft brewing history.
Right now’s a great time to go get a whole case of it because for every case purchased, Midnight Sun’s donating a buck to the Food Bank of Alaska, and that’s being matched, dollar for dollar, by the brewery’s distributor, Specialty Imports.
“Generally, we do a philanthropy event once in the fall and once in the spring on schedule,” says Midnight Sun’s Media and Marketing Director Grant Deussing of the annual event that took place in April instead of March this year. “It’s like having A Fish Story Worth Telling; it’s like Fishing For the Food Bank,” says Deussing of Sockeye being the beer of choice to fund the donations.
“It’s been a really good program,” says Rob Weller, the 22-year beer guru at Specialty Imports. “Both Brown Jug and Three Bears are doing a matching contribution as well. Both Safeways are putting up big beer displays in their stores to promote it, and Alaska Commercial Company has been very good at supporting the program too,” he says. “For us, it’s one of the things we do that raises the most money out of all of the events we do, and we’re very happy to be a part of it.”
Fishing season is still a ways off, but Sockeye Red IPA is always a great catch, and proceeds go to a good cause through the entire month of April.