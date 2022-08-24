This week’s food review highlights a spot that, up until recently, looked to have been shuttered for good in 2020. As one of a few places to find delicious Greek food nearby (and perhaps one of the better restaurants out in Eagle River), Meraki Hellenic Grill was known for serving up fresh, bountiful helpings of Mediterranean staples such as gyros, kebabs, and salads.
As with many others, I was saddened upon hearing news of their closure, though one positive outcome is that they’ve since been replaced by Da J3rk Spot, whose jerk chicken and braised oxtail are simply to die for. But I guess you just can’t keep a good business down, because very much like a phoenix rising out of the ashes, Meraki has been resurrected and can now be found shacking up with That Wing Place on Boniface as the latest in a string of symbiotic food ventures that seems to be all the rage these days.
Given that the annual Alaska Greek Festival took place this past weekend, I thought it was appropriate to revisit this dearly missed forum for this storied cuisine. Besides, what with my eating and drinking habits being reflective of the bleak transition to Fall as of late, my body and overall well-being could certainly benefit from what’s often touted as the healthiest diet around—at least if I manage to stave off the allure of spit-roasted meats (spoiler alert: I didn’t).
Meraki’s menu is decidedly more street food oriented, so they currently don’t offer any more involved dishes such as moussaka or pastitsio. However, I did notice an all-new specials board during last week’s visit which featured a few additional options such as spanakopita and Aegean grilled octopus, the latter of which immediately caught my interest. But otherwise, their focus lies squarely on a handful of appetizers, salads, gyros, and platters.
The platters are arguably the high point of Meraki’s selections, as these massive smorgasbords are essentially complete meals in and of themselves. These consist of one of three proteins served atop a pile of French fries and bolstered with pita slices, tzatziki, and grilled vegetables—it’s enough to make your heart flutter in every sense of the phrase.
Having tried it before, I was set on ordering their premium platter known as the Hellenic Mix Grill, which includes a trio of lamb kebab, grilled chicken, and pork along with all of the aforementioned accouterments. But I figured I should at least try and incorporate something remotely healthy, so I threw in a couple of starters.
I began with an order of dolmades, which consist of rolled-up grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs. These briny, cigar-shaped delicacies were covered in an emulsified lemony sauce called avgolemono which further enhanced the acidic properties of the dish. The grains of rice were plump and hearty, reminiscent of a good creamy risotto except exploding with the unmistakable flavor of dill. I’m happy to say these were a solid representation of my favorite Greek appetizer.
Curiosity got the best of me as I ended up ordering their octopus special, described as being grilled over an open flame and plated with olive oil, vinegar, and hummus spread. I’m certainly no stranger to eating cephalopods but I can’t say I’ve had them through a Mediterranean style preparation before. As far as looks go, this whole tentacle was charred all over and imposing in its simple, yet remarkable plating. Whilst cutting into it with my fork and knife, I could already see that the octopus was tender and not at all rubbery.
There’s nothing quite like the soft, chewy texture of a well-cooked octopus. But what really sold me on this was the smooth nuttiness of the hummus accented with the fruity qualities of the full-bodied olive oil. Swirling the octopus around in this creamy base made for a mouthwatering combination and proved just how good food can be with just a few quality ingredients and proper treatment with fire.
At last, it came time for me to scale the veritable mountain of meat and potatoes known as the Hellenic Mix Grill. Just one look at this formidable opponent is enough to convince that there’s very little chance of this being a disappointment. Sure enough, every single component of this platter was satisfying. I enjoyed being able to combine the meats, pita, veggies and fries however I wanted in a choose-your-own-adventure style of dining that was simply fun to eat along with two sauces available at my disposal: a cool, creamy tzatziki dressing and—oddly enough—Dijon mustard.
A glimpse into Meraki’s kitchen through their Facebook page reveals the process for their chicken in which they stack marinated thighs on a vertical rotisserie and cooked until the fat is rendered so that the meat continuously bastes itself. The pork looked to have been made in the same fashion based on the contrast between juicy sections and crispy charred bits—it was just as, if not more enjoyable than the chicken as it brimmed with fat and flavor while showing little to no signs of dryness.
Then there’s the lamb kebab, which if a certain 2000s rom-com is to be believed, is suitable for vegetarians. The springy texture of ground lamb was imbued with a mélange of warm, earthy spices that were aromatic as all get-out and hit like a ton of bricks. With such pronounced savory characteristics in the kebab, the tzatziki dip served as the ideal accompaniment with its lactic acidity combined with the freshness of cucumbers and dill. If it were socially acceptable, you’d see me downing this dip with a spoon.
After all that I ate, and considering my propensity for gastrointestinal distress, I didn’t feel lethargic or weighed down at the conclusion of this meal—in fact, I felt pretty good. Whatever secrets may lie behind Meraki’s soulful recreations of classic Greek fare, one thing is certain: it’s great to see them back and better than ever. One can only hope they stick around for good this time, as the superb quality of their food and service may leave you wishing you were Greek too.
The Meraki Hellenic Grill is located at 360 Boniface Pkwy and is open Monday - Saturday from 11am - 8pm.