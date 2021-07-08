My standard, go-to IPA is King Street IPA in the 16 ounce canned format. I’d say I’m tired of IPA at this point, but still drink a lot of it. A fair amount is devoted to King Street because my palate’s tuned to what I consider a very stylistic, middle of the road flavor profile IPA that’s not too hoppy, but not bland either. It’s perfect for me, in other words.
Another thing I love about this beer in this format is that King Street has been using the “360 degree lids” that, when pulled off, open up almost the entire top of the can, which has the effect of featuring the beautiful aromatics right out of the can that this brew is known for. It’s quite the conversation piece for the uninitiated, too; not many people have seen a wide-mouthed beer can before.
You may have noticed that there’s a mix in the market out there. I’m finding both the 360-degree topped cans and the normal pull top cans depending on the store and what stock’s on hand.
I hit up King Street’s Shane Kingry about this and he revealed the issue.
“Yes, our supplier since 2014 discontinued the 360 lids that we used to use. After an exhaustive, year-long search, we finally found a new supplier,” he says.
“New lids had been in the broader market for a couple of months, we became aware that the lids that we ultimately received from the new supplier did not meet our reliability expectations, and we immediately ceased using them, and reverted to a normal lid for now. While it isn’t looking good, we haven’t given up and are hoping for a better option in the future,” says Kingry, reiterating the brewery’s commitment to quality first.
King Street isn’t alone in its struggle when it comes to sourcing materials for brewing. In particular, the aluminum can shortage has been particularly impacting for the industry with the three large can manufacturers diverting scant supplies to their biggest buyers and cutting out our aspiring craft brewers, leaving them to fend for themselves in a hugely competitive can market right now.
“I’m sure that you’ve heard of the challenges that we’re all having sourcing cans this past year. There were problems cropping up before the pandemic, but they got much, much worse during,” says Kingry. “We are currently running cans from three different manufacturers, five different manufacturing plants and two different continents. There are subtle differences in them, though at least we are down to lids from one supplier instead of two. It has been an exhausting year on so many levels.
Of course, most of this is invisible to the consumer, and despite the challenges, it’s reassuring that we still continue to see a steady, diverse stream of fermented product – in all formats (bottle, can and draft) – at our breweries, and as importantly, on our favorite grog shop shelves.
I usually have enough King Street on hand for my weekly trips back and forth to Hope and my thirst-inducing mining camp down there, but if I don’t, Girdwood Brewing Company is a great “last resort” on the way out of Anchorage headed south toward the Peninsula, or even “just because” when I have enough beer with me anyway. Variety is key for me, and since Girdwood Brewing doesn’t distribute far, the bestest-freshest option is to swing in on my way out of, or back into town.
This weekend, if you’re headed out, swing up the road toward the mountain and stop in to the brewery for a mix of flagships and one off’s. This week, look for the summery Down the Chute Kolsch, the house IP-AK, a just-past sessionable, full-bodied IPA; one of my all time favorite Northeastern style IPA’s, No Woman No Cryo; and the ever-inky Hippy Speedball Oatmeal Coffee Stout — a great, roasty wonder that’s perfect around my campfire at night, or on the cooler, cloudier afternoons that have been pesky so far this summer.
An excellent lighter choice is Crow Creek Gold, a delicate, very crisp and refreshing pilsner that’s best pulled straight from the ice as a hot afternoon quencher. Surly Captain ESB (extra special bitter, but not an IPA, or bitter like one) adds some body to a traditional English style ale that’s refreshingly malt-forward, earthy and slightly nutty, if you like character in your beer. Fairy Dust is Girdwood’s session IPA designed by former Borealis Brewing Company’s S.J. Klien for the Girdwood Forest Fair that’s been so good it made the flagship line. Described as “tropical and crushable,” this is one of the easiest IPA’s to toss back a lot of on any trip out of town.
Space Tornado is another Northeastern IPA with a hazy pour, pillowy mouthfeel and easy drinking presentation, and if you want something a little more substantial in the IPA lineup, Luponic Chronic is Girdwood’s nod to the traditional West Coast style but with a punchy 8.1 percent alcohol by volume, and what the brewery describes as a “dank, piney” flavor profile.
My Fermentomobile turns hard right at the Hope Highway; I can’t remember the last time I nudged south past that, but local craft beer blossoms in both directions past the Homer cutoff on the Seward highway.
On the Seward side, there’s Seward Brewing Company. A dozen or so house-only brews are always on tap that compliment a diverse menu of tasty food offerings, and growler and crowler fills to go. On the Homer side, Cooper Landing Brewing Company is a great first stop, also with a dozen or so constantly rotating house-beer offerings and on the good days, food trucks round out the experience. On a long stretch of the highway, the brewery is easy to get in to, get your fill and get back on the road.
St. Elias Brewing Company, the Peninsula’s only real brewpub, is on the way in to Soldotna and just further down the road is Kenai River Brewing Company. Kassik’s Brewery (their Klondike Golden Ale in a 19.2-ounce cans is an awesome light offering right now) is out Nikiski way, and further south is both Homer Brewing Company and Grace Ridge Brewing Company, both in Homer.
There’s no excuse to be out of beer on your forays out of town this summer. If you can’t bring it with you, get it along the way.