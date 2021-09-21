Alaskans should already be familiar with Midnight Sun Brewing Co. as the oldest brewery in Anchorage and pioneers for our thriving beer community. As such, there’s no need for introduction to their ales, which are found pretty much everywhere and have been covered extensively by Dr. Fermento in his fantastic column.
While plenty of amazing breweries have cropped up in recent years, far too few seem to offer anything in the way of in-house dining like Midnight Sun has for years. Just the fact they can operate a restaurant on top of a full-scale beer production is impressive alone. One could reasonably assume that the type of food they serve is standard brewpub fare—which I will admit, I’m not a huge fan of. The concept of rehashing the same old burgers and pizzas is rather tired to me, and I usually end up drinking my dinner instead.
But it’s not fair to assume, is it? After all, a cursory glance at their menu shows that they have a bit more to offer. Having realized the other day that I hadn’t been to their Loft since before COVID, I met with a friend to give their food an earnest try and see if we’d be impressed.
We settled on a Thursday, as I knew full well that the kitchen serves two rotating styles of Mexican posole on Thursdays. We ordered their red posole, a cheese plate, and a couple of their sandwiches—the Sweet Cheeks and Bleu Bird. We also subbed in a cup of their Kodiak Brown Cheddar, because I guess we weren’t feeling fat enough.
We started with their cheese plate, which consisted of a few different cheeses, nuts, pickles, apples, fig jam, and some toast points. Right off the bat, the cucumber pickles (of the bread-and-butter variety) had the right among of zing and were light and refreshing. The pickled onions were equally great, with a sharp acidity to help offset the rest of our meal. The cheeses each had their own strengths, ranging from mild and sweet to salty and funky. This plate alone would make for an excellent companion to their wide selection of beers, which we wholeheartedly sloshed throughout our meal.
Next up were the sandwiches. There are no fewer than ten sandwiches at MSBC, all of which sound delicious in their own right. I remember seeing the Sweet Cheeks on a previous iteration of their menu, and it was also highlighted with a giant circle, which… means something, right? As it turns out, the slow-roasted pork and German-esque cabbage made for a cohesive flavor combination that was very “mmm-worthy”. The additional creamy coleslaw seemed little more than an afterthought, but the sweet and sour cabbage and the smokiness of the tender pork was enough to understand why this is touted as their most popular sandwich. I will gladly return to this one in the future.
The Bleu Bird sounded promising on paper until my first bite revealed some dry chicken. I also have to ding this on its structural integrity, as it didn’t take long for the balsamic glaze to render the bottom bun inept. Thankfully, everything else about it—especially the thick slab of ham—helped improve my overall impression to where I consider this one slightly above average.
The Kodiak Brown Cheddar soup was very, very rich. My immediate thought was that it was reminiscent of a mac and cheese sauce, which makes sense given that they feature macaroni and cheese here. To cut the richness, it was used as a dip for my toast points and the charcuterie pickles helped lend some aid. There’s no mistaking this as a gut buster, but sometimes that’s just what I need.
Already full out of our minds, we had unknowingly saved the best for last because the posole was good—shockingly good. This could legitimately pass for a course at a Mexican restaurant. Each spoonful was savored more than the last, with bits of shredded meat, hominy, cabbage, radishes, and avocado, all swimming in a red hot chile broth. I’d better mark my calendar, because Posole Thursdays might just be what gets me through the brutal winter.
I gained the distinct impression that Midnight Sun puts as much thought into their food as they do their beers, modeled by an ever-changing roster of specials that might feature some of their best food—at least, if their posole is any indication. I believe quality food and beer to be central components in what makes for a good time—I now know that MSBC has both.