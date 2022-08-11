Purchase Access

One of the more exciting places dishing out food in town is Gathering AK, off of Old Seward in the same building as Anchorage re:MADE. Since 2019, Gathering AK has functioned as an incubator for entrepreneurs across the community to showcase their meals or baked goods on a rotating schedule. It also happens to be where I discovered Mochileros for the first time a few years ago. However, they've since grown to become a full-on food truck to haul their Guatemalan-inspired eats around town.

It recently occurred to me that I hadn't had any of their food since that initial visit. So with an appetite for Latin cuisine, I went to Double Shovel Cider Company last week, where they were stationed. The cidery was jam-packed, with a few folks already lined up alongside Mochileros's signature bus — which, I have to say, is oddly reminiscent of another iconic bus in Alaska, even down to the green and white color scheme. This tenuous connection might make a little more sense considering that "mochileros" translates to "backpackers" in Spanish.



