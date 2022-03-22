For years, the people of Anchorage have enjoyed gateways into the world of Cajun and Creole food through the likes of Gumbo House and Roscoe’s, both famous for authentic takes on classics such as gumbo, po boys and jambalaya. But one prominent Southern staple that has yet to make much of an appearance around these parts is the humble crawfish—known as “mudbugs” to enthusiasts and detractors alike.
But now that’s changed thanks to Cajun Corner, where they serve up seafood boils with the tiny crustaceans being a clear standout. I distinctly remember my first taste of crawfish at Viet-Cajun restaurant Crawfish & Noodles in Houston, Texas; an event marked by an unfortunate incident in which spicy crawfish oil splattered directly into my eye. Despite the resulting pain, I very much enjoyed the act of dismembering and devouring the little critters like a savage. With that experience behind me, I felt primed to evaluate how this new joint stacks up to its Southern roots.
I arrived on a Friday night to find the atmosphere cozy and inviting, with large windows casting natural light and providing ample opportunity for people watching (or in my case, taking jabs at tourists) as crowds roll in and out of neighboring 49th State Brewing Company. The restaurant is aptly named as the entire space is on the smaller side, allowing tables to get intimately acquainted with the friendly waitstaff, who are seemingly tasked with doing a little bit of everything.
The menu is simple and divided into just a few categories, with customizable seafood “buckets” leading the charge. Besides the crawfish, tiger shrimp and red king crab are the only other marine life on offer with corn, potatoes, and andouille sausage to round out the package—each item has a fixed price, so you’re free to add as much or as little as you’d like. Feeling extra bougie? There’s the Cajun Corner platter, which totals out to $120—not exactly chump change, though the pricing made more sense once it was explained that it feeds 3-4 with the king crab making up a significant portion at market price. I guess you could say there’s somewhat of a value here if you have a leviathan-sized hole burning in your pocket.
We stuck with just the crawfish to share between the two of us in addition to the four-piece catfish entrée which usually comes with beans and rice—they were out for the day, so we subbed in a small side of jambalaya instead. From there, we waited patiently as it took about half an hour for the food to arrive—something I was expecting as the dining room was rather full this day. In the meantime, we gratefully munched on a bowl of complimentary "extra fancy” nuts that would certainly pair well with one of several local beers available on tap or by the bottle.
Finally, one of the servers came to deliver a couple sheet trays worth of food—one of which was entirely devoted to the brilliantly hued crayfish wading in a pool of spicy garlic butter. What followed was engaging in the nigh meditative process of twisting off the tails, sucking on the heads, and peeling back the shell to reveal the sweet, succulent flesh. An optional (but highly recommended) step is to dip the meat back into the garlic butter for an extra coating of richness. All I can say is that it was finger lickin’ good.
Thankfully, there were plenty of paper towels within arm’s reach, as it’s hard not to make a mess out of the proceedings. Given that the amount was enough to satisfy two small appetites, I would say this was well worth the cost of $21.00 per crawfish serving.
Things went a little off the rails with the catfish as I found the breading to be inedibly salty—and that’s coming from someone who considers himself a salt fiend. What’s worse is that the fish was otherwise cooked to tender, flaky perfection, with a mild creaminess that made me wish it weren’t such a struggle to finish. Still, I trudged through while rationalizing this as a fluke or at least something that could be easily addressed down the road.
The jambalaya was good, if not atypical in its presentation what with the rice being served separately from the rest of the components. The sweet bitterness of bell peppers was the dominant flavor here, with tender chunks of chicken and sausage in a fragrant tomato broth leaving a lasting impression while the rice was pleasantly chewy. It was warm and comforting, but I think your money would be better spent throwing a little extra onto your seafood bucket instead.
Cajun Corner puts on a strong showing simply for offering something you won’t find elsewhere in town. The crawfish was the definite highlight of our meal, and after this first trip, it’s tempting to consider going the extra mile with their deluxe platter someday—though perhaps on a special occasion. Adding a few more specialties and dialing in their catfish would go a long way towards making them a primo destination; for now, Cajun Corner has plenty to offer for those looking to get their hands dirty.