In my seasonal spring slump, I sit and wonder what to say. What can I say about beer in all of my changing seasons? Maybe I’ve become cloistered? Maybe I just have too much going on that gets in the way of wanting to be more in the beer realm I love so much? Maybe I just need to grow some friends?
Here’s my excuse. There’s too much great local beer out there for me to chase down. Maybe even as a younger guy, I’d remain challenged. I still continue to go to the stores and source every new beer I can find. I just don’t do the same thing in breweries and bars. Instead, I take my stash home and drink it.
But I have beer drinking peers, of equal or just-slightly-lesser age, that do way better than I do in keeping up with our sudsy times. It bothers me, but not in a competitive way. They just have more time to get after good beer in the community than I do.
My drinking buddy, Curtis Kreid, is an excellent example. I call him a drinking buddy for two reasons. For one thing, drinking beer is what we have in common. Second, another drinking buddy explained to Ms. Fermento years ago that “your husband doesn’t have friends. He has drinking buddies.” I can’t argue with that.
Regardless, Kreid and I go way back. We were stationed up here in the Air Force after I arrived in 1979. This was as far back as when Budweiser wasn’t even on tap, but the red, white, and blue cans were plentiful and affordable. He drank like a fool, just as I did. This was before craft beer was invented. Kreid and I, in the company of a bunch of other drinking buddies, drank what we called a “shitload” of crappy beer back then. But were not any wiser, except for Bud, and didn’t have anything to compare it to.
When we worked swing shift from 4pm to midnight, our little gang would divide and conquer. One of us would go source ice if it wasn’t cold enough to harvest it from Ship Creek, which cut through the base and where we drank our beer in the middle of the night. Whoever had a truck that night would drive around behind the installation’s buildings to score pallets to burn. Then, we’d all meet out in the back of base and proceed to party.
I don’t think that any of us drank our way out of that habit trap. But as things go in the military, our little group eventually disbanded, having been pulled to other parts of the world as destined by their career fields and not always chosen career paths.
Enter homebrewing. Kreid and I learned to brew. We loved it. We’d use recycled, unlabeled brown bottles to store our elixirs. This went on for years. I presided over Anchorage’s Great Northern Brewer’s Club in 1992 and 1993. By design, the club came with built-in drinking buddies who quickly morphed from firing for effect to drinking for appreciation.
At one point, I just stopped homebrewing. The most expensive ingredient in homebrewing is time. With a day job, running a placer mining outfit on the Kenai Peninsula, and researching and writing about beer, it wasn’t something I had to give. I evaluated the options. I could either make beer and drink it. Or, drink beer and write about it. I chose the latter path because I’ve been fooling myself after writing this column for a quarter of a century, that this was the sure-fire path to writing fiction. Maybe I’ll get to that someday.
I don’t think Kreid’s homebrewing anymore either. I should be definitive on this; it’s not that I don’t run into him.
Our sudsy paths cross all the time, but scarcely by design. Kreid’s way better connected to our scattered band of beloved drinking fools from the homebrewing days. This old core group meets weekly. I’ve been to a few of the meets and have attended honorary events that celebrate drinking buddies at milestones in their foamy journeys. He’s in the community, and I’m not. I engage in other people’s lives mostly on social media and usually with a beer in hand. I hang around the house a lot, but you can never accuse me of drinking alone.
Still, every time I attend a beer function, it reminds me that I’m a social creature, after all, and I always have an excellent time. I always drive away, chiding myself, “you need to do this much more often.”
For the last three years, the tide has changed for me. Instead getting out there and chasing and drinking collectibles while bankrolling my coveted, years old vintage beer cellar with collectibles, I’m drinking through it. It’s a formidable collection, respected by many but really, only revered by me.
Many incredible beers on the market today warrant inclusion in my collection, but I’ve come around to “there’s no liver in a shroud.” Why add more than what I can drink in a lifetime? It’s not like I have some beneficiary out there waiting for may passing for them to become heir to the collection. Fortunately, it’s getting smaller and smaller every time I crawl in there and grab an armful of cataloged but forgotten bottled suds. This keeps me close to home a lot too.
Kreid’s always wanted in, and he deserves an invite. It’s just another reminder that I need to better revere the drinking buddies I have, and get out there and grow some more.