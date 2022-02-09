In May of last year, I featured the build out of Ravens Ring Brewing Company in the likely location of 12150 Industry Way, Unit Q1 in Anchorage. Translated, that means the brewery, winery, cidery and meadery is on the westernmost edge of the Carr’s Huffman Shopping Center off Industry Way, arterially, where the Hillside dumps into the retail/industrial area of that part of town. For what principals Lee Butterfield and David Parker (along with two more or less silent investors) want to do, this is a choice location.
Unless something major gets in the way, the brewery should be open to the public today (Thursday, February 10). If so, you can duck in and get your share of Alaska’s newest fermented goods. Ravens Ring adds to an increasingly available, and ever-broader mix of locally produced fermented beverages. Just the beer side of the house pushes us north of 55 breweries up here.
Ravens Ring is a good example of the new breed of multi-functional operations that produce more than one kind of drink for an increasingly mixed target market with diverse tastes, and where variety is king. The only thing the Raven’s Ring isn’t doing is distillation, and at least for now, is shying away from making kombucha, although Zip Kombucha is available as an adjunct tap, along with a ginger beer (soda) from Beach Tribe Soda Works, rounding out the all-Alaska, all fermented mix.
I attended one of a number of soft openings at Ravens Ring last Thursday. Soft openings are usually invite-only events, where the unrecognized challenged by "and, who are you?" as officiants pour over guest lists at the door. This wasn’t the case at the Ring during my visit, and I didn't get the sense that it had been up that point. I walked into a place that - at least visibly and by feel - seemed already open. That’s not a bad thing; it gave me a chance to feel it swelling with newness and pride, and I enjoyed the excited curiosity on patron’s faces.
There’s a distinct division between what Parker and Butterfield do. “Me and Lee are the talent,” said Parker in my 2020 interview with him, and Butterfield didn’t disagree. “I always wanted Dave to call me the talent, said Butterfield at the time, and current conversations with both of them clarify that Butterfield doesn’t know tons about brewing, and Parker knows less about making mead, cider and wine.
There’s no good-cop, bad-cop relationship here, but a diverse, tasty and lively product mix with four beers, four meads and a mix of three wines and ciders at the time of my visit. Being a beer guy, my focus was on beer, but I took a deep dive into mead, wine and cider side of the house, Butterfield’s real estate, and beverages that I enjoy, but just don’t know a lot about or have the vocabulary for.
Butterfield is not only the obvious front-of-house part of the brewery/taproom equation, ability to walk me through the unfamiliar products he’s responsible for, raise my knowledge bar, and simultaneously grow my appreciation for, makes him an awesome face for an increasingly discerning customer base in Alaska’s beverage world.
Butterfield’s got plenty of street smarts. He comes from Montana. “My grandpa made mead and we did it together, and it actually flowed into making a lot of fruit wines,” he says of his learning curve. “It was a lot of reading. A lot of making. A whole lot of failures.” Butterfield was seventeen years old when he started managing his first bar in Montana. He’s been around the block a time or two.
Parker’s no less savvy; he just comes from a different direction. Parker's primary brewing roots come from twenty-one years as a brewer - and eventually the lead brewer - at Broken Tooth Brewing Company. He started there when he was twenty-three years old, kegging beer and delivering it. Broken Tooth is a high-volume brewery that makes beer for the Moose’s Tooth empire, and for off sale and outside distribution. I think he got bored.
Boredom’s a deal breaker for Parker, but he appears to have found his niche at Raven's Ring, where he's given free range to brew what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants to. Production brewing bores him. He's committed to his trade, but to the creative side.
The brewhouse is one of the most eclectic mixes of brewing equipment I’ve encountered in my wanderings, and it’s testimony that brewing equipment is as incestuous as the people that use it.
“It’s complicated,” explains Parker, of the scavenger hunt approach that brought the brewhouse together.
See if you can follow along. “The system? It’s a 10 barrel system. It was actually Kenai River Brewing Company’s original system. I got mish-mash of tanks. Some came with Kenai River brewhouse. We got some tanks from a coffee company in Wasilla. One of the tanks came from Ring of Fire Meadery in Homer. The tank that that coffee guy sold us matches the tank from Ring of Fire. It’s smaller, but it’s the same exact tank. Two of the tanks that I traded from Jessie over at Zip Kombucha were in Moose’s Tooth in 2000, which originally came from Railway Brewing Company. The Tooth bought them from Railway when I was at the Tooth and actually brewed with them. We outgrew them, sold one to Anchorage Brewing Company, one to Bearpaw River Brewing Company. Jessie at Zip Kombucha bought them from those people, and now I have them back. We don’t have packaging other than a crowler machine, and that came from Girdwood Brewing Company. Keep it all in the family, as they say,” says Parker.
Don’t expect a stable, steadfast beverage menu at the Ring. Both Parker and Butterfield are adamant about that.
“It’s going to be a rotating piece,” says Butterfield. “The grape juice will stay,” he says of a 10% beverage that presents itself with a good dose of heat, and signature vintner’s grape flavor. “We wanted to call it sacramental wine, ever been to communion?” he asked me as he handed me my sample.
From there, I drank through a blueberry vanilla and an orange blossom honey hydromel. “Hydromel is our lower level alcohol mead,” explains Butterfield. The blueberry vanilla weighed in at 4.5% and the orange blossom at 5%. “I call them crushers. You can take them out and play horseshoes while drinking them and have three or four and still stay in your game.”
I had my first straight-up hard apple cider at the Ring that evening. It was “mild,” at 5.5 percent alcohol by volume, and I really appreciated the tartness and crispness in this drink.
A big blackberry mead came next, weighing in at 11.3 percent alcohol by volume, and the booziest brew in the bunch that evening. I could feel and taste the heat. “Yup, it comes right out the nose with the heat, but it drinks dangerously easy. Oh, it’s really good with roast chicken,” Butterfield suggested.
A Vintner’s Bottle Pour will always be available. This will rotate out at the whim of Butterfield, and sits in a prominent flask on the counter. When swirled, alcoholic legs on the glass hints at the potency. Sometimes this changes out more than once an evening. “The Vintner’s Pour last night was from honey that all came from up around Flat Top; blueberries, crow berries and wild strawberries, among some of the influences,” says Butterfield. “We call that apocalypse juice,” he says.
Beers that night included a hazy IPA, a brown ale and a braggot. The IPAs a soft beer with a creamy texture and the right combination of hop aroma and flavor. I appreciate that it’s not overdone. The brown ale is a good example in a style I’m happy to see making a comeback these days. The Ring’s version leans into the stout side of the dark beer category with some roast element and sharpness that comes from under a beautiful brown ale nose. A braggot is somewhat of a beer/mead mix, and the 5.25 percent example at the Ring is clean, goes down easy, and one I could easily drink more than one point of.
“I have no intention of keeping a set production list,” says Parker. “Oh, I’ll always have an IPA, or at least a hoppy beer on, and I’ll have certain styles, but it will very rarely be the same beer. That’s the goal. I’ve got to keep something light, something dark, and something hoppy on, but nothing’s set in stone. Whatever we feel like doing that day is what we’ll brew. There is no schedule. There is no structure. We’ll brew what’s excites us, and we’ll experiment. That’s the best part of Ravens Ring to me,” says Parker of his commitment to diversity and to avoiding the mundane.
“Our goals are to open the upstairs in the next three to six months. We’re talking about self-distribution. We’re happy to grow. If people want to drink our stuff and put it on in their establishments, we’re happy to give it to them,” says Butterfield.
“Some establishments have already approached us about wanting to get our product on. They want to pour our beer, and we’re going to let them,” says Parker.
Raven’s Ring’s initial hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 3-8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Check it out, and bring your open-minded thirst for diversity.