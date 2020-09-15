September is National Recovery Month, an observance that has been held for 31 years in hopes to educate and inform Americans about substance abuse treatment and mental health services in order to live healthier and more rewarding lives. Year round, Van’s Dive Bar has a menu that they have created in order to make the decision not to drink not only easier, but more fun a delicious for patrons that are choosing to abstain from alcohol whether it is for the night, or as a choice they have made full-time.
The Zero Proof menu changes based upon what products are available, but manager Emily Green always tries to make sure there are options for every taste. “I try to keep it fresh. I rotate kegs for those who drink beer, so I rotate for people who don’t drink as well. I will bring on a new Kombucha or a new CBD seltzer. I try to change things out every 4-6 weeks and that’s more of a marketing thing than because I am a person in recovery.”
Even when it is just a base product that Van’s offers the bartending staff can have some fun making it into a special drink just for you.
“A cocktail is not about alcohol. It’s about the creativity of taking different flavors and making them into something delicious and fun to drink.” Green said. Whether it is adding juice to a Kombucha or adding things to a CBD Seltzer like Planta, the staff at Van’s is happy to get creative when mixing up non-alcoholic options.
Green is not someone who drinks but even when she did, the idea of going out to the bar was not about the alcohol as much as it was the atmosphere. When she decided to quit drinking but also continue to work in the bar scene, she saw that there was a need for a menu for others like her. “As a person in recovery but also someone who likes to go out and enjoy live music and a nightclub scene, the only things on the menu are Diet Coke, Soda water with lime, or a non-alcoholic beer, with that abbreviated menu you are also losing the social experience.”
The concept also reaches beyond those that have chosen lifelong sobriety. There are many reasons why a person would choose not to drink, and Green has seen gratitude from those people as well. “The response is phenomenal.” Green said “It’s not always someone in recovery, sometimes they want to slow themselves down, so they have a Zero Proof drink in between rounds.
For me the experience of a bar is not about getting hammered, it’s about being part of a community of artists and performers and friends.”
One of the staples on the Zero Proof menu has been ZIP Kombucha, a locally made product that is a favorite for many. The green or black fermented tea has grown in popularity both in bars and in-home use with some spouting possible health benefits, while others just enjoy the taste. With less than 0.5% alcohol, the tea is not a federally regulated beverage.
With flavors from ZIP Kombucha such as Plain Jane, Blueberry Mary, Mandy Mint, and Ginger Rogers, these products provide almost endless possibilities when it comes to mixology, with or without alcohol.
If you are interested in a product or mocktail that does not have as much flavor but is still refreshing and could have health benefits, try something mixed with Plant CBD fizzy water. Each can of this product contains no THC but has 15 milligrams of CBD. The light flavors of the product are reminiscent of White Claw and Truly, alcoholic seltzers that are dominating the market currently, but have no intoxicating effects. Each one is closer to La Croix, with the added benefit of CBD. A simple addition of juice or fruit, and these bubbly bases will have you hooked.
Of course, Van’s is proud to make up drink choices for anyone that does not want to experiment with fermented tea or CBD. They have a selection of soda, Red Bull, and juices that they will make into a delicious treat for you and your friends. Van’s hopes to serve all clientele and sometimes that does not include giving them alcoholic beverages. “Like I said, the bar experience is about community and I have always seen Van’s as a place for the fringe community, whether they drink or not.” Green said in closing. “People don’t want to miss out on the experience, and you shouldn’t miss out just because you choose not to drink.”