When the original hunker down order began in March of this year bars and restaurants had to get creative and change the way that they do business, one of the regulations that was changed in order to help these businesses make a little more money was being able to offer beer and wine to go and through delivery, as well as being able to provide cocktail kits to go.
The numbers prove that even when people don’t slow down on their drinking when they aren’t able to go to bars. Most liquor distributors and package stores saw an increase when the first hunker down occurred. During this minimum 30-day rest period we are in there will probably be an increase as well.
For breweries, this is something that they have been able to do for a while. Locations like Midnight Sun Brewing Co, Matanuska Brewing Company, and 49th State Brewing have also provided outdoor seating for their food so that you can go enjoy a great meal and get a six-pack or growler to go to enjoy at home.
For customers of 49th State Brewing Company, there are a few other bonus things to check out. In addition to the tented beer garden in the back-parking lot that is open Thursday through Saturday, there are the upstairs patios for customers to enjoy dining even late into the day. The beer garden is open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and the upstairs patios open at 11 a.m. 49th State also offers a bottle shop in case you would like to take home something a little more stiff.
There is also now a dog-friendly dining section as well as a bike valet for those who want to avoid parking downtown. A new food product that you can find on the menu is the new Original Alaskan Yak sausage. They have also moved 40% of the beer production to packaging so all of the variety is available.
Just up the street Crush Bistro is offering their full menu for outdoor dining, but they also have a bottle shop and to-go cocktails for people that want to experience the creativity of the Crush bartenders. This location has a reputation for breaking the rules when it comes to traditional and classic cocktails, but they are always an adventurous success.
Spenard Roadhouse has a small patio, but their food is great to go, and now that they are also offering to go cocktail kits you can get all of your supplies for a home party in one stop. You can try some fancy Jell-O shots like the Peanut Butter and Jelly, or a Raspberries and Cream while dining in.
For to-go options they offer a mimosa kit, a Bloody Mary kit, and a Margarita kit. If you are still working through the week but want a cocktail to start your weekend off correctly check out the Brunch Basket for the ultimate brunch experience. Each contains a bottle of Prosecco and a bottle of Vodka, fresh-squeezed grapefruit, orange, and cranberry juice in a wicker basket. The cocktail kits come in Mason jars that you get to take home. They also carry a selection of cocktails that are paired with Sofia sparkling wine including the Lavender Lemonade and the Grapefruit Basil. Bartenders are happy to help you pair your drink selection with food items that will make your take-out experience even more special.
Table 6 isn’t able to offer patio seating, but they will continue with take-out services during this month. Along with unique food that is hard to find in town like the Fork and Knife or the fresh Chicharron’s you can get cocktail kits like the Bloody Mary kit or Mimosa kit for your brunch needs. They also recently offered an infused pineapple Margarita kit made with Patron and included fresh sweet and sour as well as fruit.
The Margarita is one of the most flexible cocktails when it comes to adding other juices and fruits to enhance flavors. Try one with some chopped jalapeño and realize that you have probably been drinking Margaritas wrong this whole time.
Trey and the crew from South Restaurant have always been known for stepping up their game when it comes to gin. Not many bartenders in town know the proper way to mix gin, but with the cocktail kits from South even an amateur home bartender can create something amazing. Most of the kits and offerings are only $56 and offer service for 8 people, or 8 cocktails for you. No judgement, it’s a pandemic, drink up.
One of the most exciting features that South is offering is the addition of a bar spoon, a recipe card, and botanicals so that you can prepare your drinks Barcelona style. There are also videos available on the location’s social media so that you can follow along with a professional. The Empress is sure to be a favorite for individuals that are just diving into the world of gin. This floral spirit is easy for people that don’t enjoy the pine needle taste of juniper and want a well-balanced drink. The Southside for 2 is another great option with its addition of mint and citrus. Inspired by a Mojito this cocktail would be great for a warm fall evening. If gin isn’t your thing, take a look at the Moscow Mule kit, which includes copper mugs.
Bartenders miss making drinks for you, but we have to realize that the fastest way for us to get back to work is by forcing social distancing. Anchorage restaurants are doing their best to make sure that you can still have an amazing cocktail or beer experience while staying safe.
Order some take-out, grab a cocktail kit or some beer, and have a little celebration until we can all be together again. Mask up, wash your hands, and let’s all get through this together.