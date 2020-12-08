Libations that are enjoyed vary greatly between the summer and winter months. While some people will always enjoy a cold beer no matter what time of year, the type may vary from things like a Kolsch or pilsner in the summer, to a stout or porter in the winter. The whiskey that mixes well with ginger ale on a warm day becomes an old fashioned while keeping toasty in front of a fire. Many of the drinks that are popular in the snowy and icy months are often made with hot ingredients that would be out of place during a June barbecue.
Most people that enjoy adult beverages have had the classic coffee with Irish cream, or as some call it “weekend creamer”, and it is a favorite still enjoyed at bars to this day. This is not to be confused with an Irish Coffee, which is an entirely different creation that is equally as popular. To make the latter, you start with your favorite mug and fill it with hot water to take the chill off. You can do this while you are brewing up your favorite type of coffee, which is a step in the flavor just as important as the type of whiskey you are using. That choice should always be one of the Irish varieties. Jameson, Bushmills, and Tullamore Dew are always great choices for this. Next, we like to place a teaspoon of granulated sugar, and a teaspoon of brown sugar in the mug, fill with coffee about ¾ full, add a shot of the whiskey, then place a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream on top. The balance of sweet, creamy, and caffeinated is intoxicating in all of the best ways.
No holiday would be complete without Eggnog. Quite possibly the seasonal beverage that has the most ardent fans and the most assertive haters, there are people that wait all year for this creamy drink to be available in grocery stores, and simply add rum or bourbon when they get it home. It is not difficult to make your own Eggnog at home, and it can be made in advance and when stored correctly can last for months. Some people prefer to make their version with raw eggs, but if that does not sound appetizing, there are plenty of recipes available that include slightly heating the eggs to avoid any health risks. The combination of eggs, cream, milk, sugar, and spices is one that can be modified if you have experience with basic baking skills. With all of the extra time at home most of us have this year, this could be a nice treat that you make for your family in advance. Simply make it without alcohol for those that don’t imbibe, and add your preference later if you would like to enjoy some spirits.
Another warm cocktail that has quite a following is the Hot Toddy. This is possibly one of the simplest hot drinks when it comes to ingredients, however, there are so many different ways that you can prepare it, the ageless drink is easily customized for each individual person. The most common recipe is simply hot water, honey, choice of whiskey, and a lemon round. Often it is served with a cinnamon stick in order to stir the honey and make sure it all dissolves. Some popular variations involve swapping out the honey for agave to include a vegan option, stuffing cloves into the lemon wheel for an extra kick of spice, or using a favorite tea instead of just hot water. During cold and flu season many people swear by any of these combination in order to aid while they are congested, having trouble breathing, or suffering from a cough. In the book How to Drink, Victoria Moore states “the Vitamin C for health, the honey to soothe, and the whiskey to numb.” Singers and actors will also use this concoction before going on stage when they have sore throats.
There is another drink popular during the holiday season that many bartenders don’t know how to make, and would likely have to look up a recipe for when it is ordered unless that had a batch of premixed ingredients. The Hot Buttered Rum is a drink most of us have heard of, but many have never tried. A super-sweet drink made of sugars, butter, spices, ice cream, and rum, the nice part is that you can pre-batch everything except for the rum and keep it in the freezer for when you just want some comfort on a cold night, or after spending time outdoors. Hot Buttered Rum was just named Alaska’s favorite Christmas cocktail in a survey completed by Alcohol.org. Second on the list was simply whiskey, which may be just because it is enjoyed in so many other holiday drinks. Third place went to the aforementioned Hot Toddy.
While it is simple to batch up some Hot Toddy mix there are places in town to find it. Spenard Roadhouse has their signature mix available to to-go orders while we are still hunkered down, and customers also report being able to find the Sourdough Company mix at retail locations such as Brown Jug liquor, Gold Rush Liquor, and Three Bears outside the city.
This holiday season is going to feel different for most people. The cocktails have all been around for years, and perhaps for a few they can bring that comforting feeling of home that many of us will not be able to participate in. No matter what you drink this year please stay safe and do not drive. The combination of alcohol and icy roads is dangerous and can be deadly, so stay safe, say positive — we are all in this together.