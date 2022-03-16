Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts are improving the brewing employment scene across the globe. The industry’s nudging away from being predominantly white and male. This statistic is prevalent from ownership through distribution and beyond in brewing. It’s not necessarily purposeful, and it’s not as if under-represented peoples, especially in the female, black, Indigenous People of Color and LGBTQ+ communities, are kicking brewery doors down to get inside. Most efforts highlight opportunity for inclusion and go the extra mile to feature and support it.
Recognizing the importance of diversity, the prestigious Brewers Association (BA), America’s biggest beer trade group started measuring it in 2019. According to statistics back then, only around seven-and-a-half percent of the staff of reporting breweries were in brewer positions. It’s not that every single person aspiring to work in a brewery wants to be a brewer, but the position of brewer is obviously a pinnacle one and usually considered a benchmark.
Just for the record, I’d rather be a brewery owner than a brewer. Make no mistake about it; brewing beer – and especially cranking out consistently good stuff over and over again – is hard physical and mental work. Although I was an avid homebrewer for years and years, and even presided over Anchorage’s homebrew club – The Great Northern Brewers – in 1992 and 1993, no thanks on opening, running or brewing in a commercial operation.
Above the brewer benchmark, at least back in 2019, almost 90 percent of brewery owners were white. Below that benchmark, diversity numbers are significantly higher. Please consider that these statistics are representative of BA member only breweries that provided data. Diversity’s a tough thing to measure, but recent efforts say a lot of the accelerating change.
Diversity in brewing is obviously active at the national level, as evidenced by the BA’s weigh in. An internet search for diversity is brewing is cumbersome, just because of the volume of hits demonstrating almost every U.S. state’s participation in one program or another, and the hundreds of the over 8,500 breweries in the United States (in 2019) participating in scholarship programs with educational or other institutions.
I can’t point to diversity statistics specific to Alaska brewing; I’m sure there are resources here, and I’m positive our local breweries are increasingly diversified. I know this because I spend a lot of time in breweries, talk to many people in the industry, and I feel it. I’m not an expert in this subject, I don’t know how far along we are, and I don’t know where our culture stands in the mix of the rest around the nation, but that’s not what’s important. It’s not a race or a competition, after all, it’s a necessary cultural change, and that’s what counts.
One organization I’ll mention is the Pink Boots Society’s chapter in Alaska that celebrates women in brewing. ““The Pink Boots Society is an open resource center for all women in the industry. This doesn’t mean just beer, and it doesn’t just mean brewers. “It’s for all facets of the entire fermentable industry, including cider, mead, wine, and distilled spirits, for example,” explained Sarah Perez, in a June, 2021 piece I did on a tap takeover at Tent City Alehouse that followed a statewide woman’s brewing collaboration effort, and coincided with International Woman’s Day.
Perez founded the first Pink Boots Society in Alaska, had brewing stints at Bleeding Heart Brewing Company, Denali Brewing Company, and is now driving great beer out of Maui Brewing Company. Her passion is representative of what anyone can do – regardless of who they are – if they want to, and our craft brewing industry’s recognition and support of this.
If you want to celebrate diversity and beer, it’s not too early to score tickets to the 2022 Queer Beer Festival happening in Washington, DC, at The Wharf.
I know it seems like a long way off and a long way away, but this was a sellout event last year, the event’s inaugural festival.
The event takes place June 3 and 4, 2022 with the state purpose of creating a craft beer festival “celebrating the unique, vibrant voices of the queer community in the industry including queer owned and/or operated breweries or breweries that have demonstrated a dedication to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.
Unlimited beer samples, live music, and available great food punctuate the event. General admission is $65, and VIP admission, which buys you another hour of prime drinking time, access to aa special VIP session, exclusive beer and bite pairings, a souvenir tasting cup and VIP lanyard, and – this must be important in a big festival format - private restrooms, among other perks, will set you back $150.
This is the event’s second year.
So far, participating breweries include New Belgium Brewing (presenting event sponsor), Local Brewing, Virginia Beer Co., Ten Eyck Brewing Company, and Samuel Adams, but more are aligning to support the fest between now and early June.
Much like the structure of our own Alaska Craft Brew and Barleywine Festival in January (but with an entirely different focus, of course) the fest spans two days and includes three sessions.
Session 1 is Friday, June 3. The VIP session runs between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., and general admission begins at 6:30 p.m. The second session is on of two on Saturday, June 4. The VIP session runs between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and general admission starts at noon. The final session on Saturday starts at 5:30 p.m. and general admission starts at 6:30 p.m., and both sessions conclude at 10 p.m.
For specific event details and links to ticket purchases and other resources, click on https://www.hopculture.com/hop-culture-new-belgium-queer-beer-festival-2022/ for the most information.
There are other diversity-focused beer festivals around the nation, but Queer Beer is a big one, and it’s the next one on the calendar.
Is the diverse beer event scene growing? Again, in 2019, the BA gave six beer events (not all festivals) $20,000 each to support their efforts. Two were employment fairs and four were actual beer festivals.
I’m probably saying very little about this incredibly important subject, but I recognize, feel, and support diversity in brewing, and everything else for that matter. Like others, I’m learning as I move forward. I’m anxious to monitor how Alaska’s progressing, and will keep my mug to the wall.