It wasn’t that long ago when things were looking pretty dire for bars around the world. Which is a bit ironic, given that I can’t think of a better time for humanity to want to collectively drown our sorrows with copious amounts of drinking. To pull a quote from Jake Johnson’s character in the TV sitcom New Girl, “you treat an outside wound with rubbing alcohol; you treat an inside wound with drinking alcohol,” which is to assert that yes, we are all very much wounded. All the more reason to appreciate our faithful watering holes for being there to provide what I consider to be an essential public service.
That’s why I’m shifting my focus this week to a classic neighborhood haunt; one of a select few bars in town known for serving food. And let’s be real—bar food is in a league of its own. One tradeoff, however, is that this stuff tends to be on the cheaper side, meaning there’s very little reason not to indulge in some deep-fried goodness after raging on some whiskey. With that said—who knows? I might end up surprised by something truly great.
I thought I’d try my luck at The Blue Fox—widely regarded as a college bar, which I take to mean the regulars consist of college students and older men wanting to mack on said students. Their exterior signage indicates they function as both a cocktail lounge and restaurant, which may or may not be false advertising. After all, the interior is dressed with wood paneling and fabric lampshades, taking us all back to the 80s. But I was happy to find the overall setting to be rather chill and suitable for dining, suggesting the owners care just enough to keep it from becoming too divey.
A friendly bartender was gracious enough to bring over a full two-page menu featuring a wide range of bar favorites, such as chicken wings, burgers, and a fine selection of deep-fried apps. I thought I’d go for the eclectic, so I ordered the chicken cordon bleu balls along with the fried breaded mushrooms and a NY steak sandwich. This was all paired with a pint of King Street IPA—refreshing and citrusy as all get-out. By now, I was already in my zone and would be perfectly content nursing this beer in silence without any food—everything else was just a bonus.
The food came hot. I went straight for a mushroom and was scorned by its burning hot juices—whoops. Served with some ranch on the side, this straightforward preparation had a crunchy coating with a pleasant bite. I even felt as though these were comparable to fried oysters in terms of texture and satisfaction, but that’s probably just the beer talking. Best of all, these were reasonably priced at just $6.50 per serving; hell, most of their menu items are well under $20. And who doesn’t love cheap food?
I had never witnessed chicken cordon bleu in ball-shaped form, so I was definitely a little curious. It’s hard to go wrong with chicken, ham, and cheese, right? Inside was a ball of ground chicken encapsulating a core of Swiss cheese with chunks of ham. There was a distinct uniformity to these that raised suspicions as to their true origins—a hunch that was later confirmed by our bartender. Regardless, what really stood out was the inclusion of a delectable honey mustard—whether that speaks more to the strengths of this glorious condiment than anything else is irrelevant. I ate them all anyway.
Steak sandwiches can go in one of many directions, but this one came out visually appealing, at the least. The meat itself was well charred and packed with plenty of seasoning. Kudos to the chef simply for cutting the steak into manageable slices, which happened to reveal a nice medium doneness. The sandwich was a bit unwieldy, but held together as I enjoyed bite after bite of this heavily mayo-ed concoction. The accompanying fries were solid and the addition of a zesty pickle spear was just the cherry on top.
As far as bar food goes, I was pretty impressed. I just don’t understand why people bother going to dull, corporate deadzones like Applebee’s when this place outdoes them in every category. Our bars need more recognition, and The Blue Fox makes it easy with great staff, a cool vibe, and a cook who actually seems to give a damn. Consider adding them to your regular bar rotation and come enjoy a break from life—and why not treat yourself to a nice burger while you’re at it?