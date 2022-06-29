This past Saturday marked the 14th anniversary of Korea-Alaska Friendship Day. The holiday was established in 2008 by former Governor Sarah Palin to commemorate the opening of the Korean Consular Office in Anchorage. Since then, the Korean American Community of Anchorage and the Consular Office of the Republic in Korea have celebrated this occasion through annual festivals and community events.
I was honored to have been invited as a guest to join this year's event — a smaller, more intimate affair than the grand Multicultural Unity festival at the Dimond Center in 2021. In attendance this year were dignitaries such as Senator Murkowski and homegrown celebrities of Korean descent, Miss America Emma Broyles, and newly crowned Miss Alaska Jessica Reisinger.
This event recognizes and draws attention to the impact Korean Americans have had on our great state. Additionally, it honors local veterans, as June 25 also happens to be the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War. The ceremony ended with a banquet prepared by the able, loving hands of Korean aunties. While enjoying my scrumptious plate of bulgogi, japchae, and fresh kimchi, I sat in reflection about this symbolic day and my cultural heritage. I couldn't help feeling a sense of pride upon witnessing the spotlight that the Korean community deserves.
Korea-Alaska Friendship Day not only left me in a contemplative mood, it instilled a desire for me to reexplore my roots. So, I thought to do so in the best way I knew how: by feasting on more of the glorious food of my people. I couldn't think of a better venue than the fittingly named Home Town Restaurant, a spot known for dishing out authentic takes on some of the best this cuisine has to offer.
Having enjoyed some classic staples just the day prior, I wanted something a little less common. So, my wife and I split an order of ojingeo bokkeum (spicy squid stir fry), a bowl of soondubu jjigae (soft tofu stew), and naengmyeon, a buckwheat noodle dish served in an ice-cold, vinegary broth.
Of course, no proper Korean meal is complete without the inclusion of banchan, the small side dishes comprising a selection of pickled veggies and other treats meant to accompany the main course. A few highlights among the nine we received were the pan-fried tofu, pickled and soy-marinated onions, and one sauteed leafy green I hadn't seen before. Our warm and attentive server described it as a wild mountain vegetable that turned out to be fibrous, savory, and simply delicious when paired with freshly steamed rice.
We snacked voraciously on the banchan as we continued waiting for our entrees. Subjected to the intoxicating smell of grilled meats permeating throughout the restaurant, the wait seemed endless. At one point, I briefly considered ordering a bottle of soju to further stimulate my growing appetite, though knowing the price for just one of these was enough to steer me away.
Soon enough, our entrees had arrived. Once my violently bubbling stew had simmered down, I gently spooned some of the silken, custardy tofu which had been bathed in a mild, seafood broth studded with zucchini, mushrooms, and chopped squid. This dish is comparatively mild when stacked up against some of the more pronounced flavors of Korean cooking. Still, its strengths lie in the comforting, ethereal qualities of the tofu and abundant textures, along with a hint of spice from Korean red pepper. Soondubu jjigae might just be one of my all-time favorites, and I'm glad they do it right at Home Town, as evidenced by the bowl polished clean at the end.
Moving on to spicier territory, I shifted my focus to the ojingeo bokkeum. The dish is a medley of tender, sliced squid and hearty vegetables slathered in a thick, inferno-red glaze made with spicy chili paste and chili flakes. Though the dish's composition is straightforward, I was pleased to find a nice ratio of squid and vegetables. This goes to show that Home Town isn't cutting corners. The portion size was even plentiful enough for the leftovers to fill an entire takeout container — one order can easily satisfy an entire family, so long as everyone's heat tolerance is up to snuff.
My wife had her heart set on the naengmyeon — something of an oddity in the culinary world due to the chilled broth and its sweet, tangy profile. Another unique element is the fact that the soup is served with bottles of extra vinegar and hot mustard to intensify the flavors. You're also served a pair of scissors to aid with cutting the extra-long noodles, which are often dense and difficult to cut. In turn, this makes for chewy, springy noodles much like Japanese soba — just stay wary of the potential choking hazard.
As for what goes into the broth, the primary component is white radish kimchi brine, while some of the radish itself is presented as a topping along with julienned cucumber and apple slices. I was disappointed to find a blatant omission of any beef — somewhat of an essential ingredient. Regardless, it's difficult to describe how refreshing this dish is on a hot summer's day without trying it for oneself. Those willing to venture into this deep cut of Korean cuisine will be greatly reinvigorated and rewarded.
This year's celebration of Korea-Alaska Friendship Day served as a welcome reminder that there are many reasons to be proud of my heritage, even though my personal connection to the culture may at times be tenuous. If there's one undying link I can turn to, it's the food, which evokes the story of a strong, resilient nation and leaves me thinking of my grandparents, who sacrificed their livelihoods to secure a better life for their family in America.
But this wondrous cuisine doesn't need to hold all this weight for one to fall in love with it. The bold and fresh flavors served at Home Town can and should be savored by all.
Home Town Restaurant is located at 3020 Minnesota Dr, Anchorage, AK 99503. The restaurant is open Wednesday - Saturday from 5pm - 12am and Sundays from 1pm - 10pm.