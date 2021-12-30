It’s that time of year when I could make some resolutions. Does anyone still do that? I don’t, really, but because certain things in my beer world nag at me, I suppose they’d be easy enough to convert into things I can pledge to do better at, to do more or less of, or to change. Or, ultimately, I could just keep drinking good beer and enjoy the ride.
Before I engage in future thinking, I thought I’d look back and grade myself on how well I’d accomplished the things I’d set about accomplishing last year. The problem is that I didn’t set any goals. Instead, I wrote about what caught my attention in terms of craft beer.
It was mostly a diatribe about COVID’s ravaging effects on the craft brew industry. I’d mentioned that my favorite beer of 2020 had taken me by surprise: 49th State Brewing Company’s Thundershuck Oyster Stout made with fresh, whole Kachemak Bay oysters took top honors. Flavor contributed to most of the designation, but it was more. The beer’s still available today and remains transcendental for me. When I drink it, I can feel the ocean as much as I can taste it
In retrospect, when I look back, not much changed. I ended the piece with:
“Do I have any New Beers Resolutions? Nah. To me, resolutions are frail proclamations that rattle down twisty mental canyons and most of them infrequently return. Real change takes dedication and concerted effort, not just blind hope. I’ll just plod along, continue to ferret out good beer where I can find it, with a heavy emphasis on the local stuff, and sip through my cellar collection and watch what happens around me. My wishes are for a safer, saner, more peaceful year and the survival of our struggling breweries, bars and the people that support them. What more could I ask for; sometimes a wish is as fleeting and simple as a good brew.”
In that respect, by pledging not to pledge, I earned good grades. By default, some things happened the way I hoped they would.
The best beer I had in 2021 was newcomer Brewerks Stone Sour, one of two sour beers the brewery started pouring with in November at the newly constructed building and brewery at 625 W. 59th Street off Arctic Boulevard, just south of International. My vote for the beer isn’t due to recency effect; the beer’s so different and such a lighter, refreshing alternative to a lot of what has been pouring around town, I haven’t been able to get it off my mind since.
I didn’t do so well with my “heavy emphasis on local stuff,” but I did better than the year before. Not doing so well isn’t by desire, but rather default. My self-induced, busy lifestyle keeps me out of pubs and local breweries more than I like, and I continue to source most of my beer at boutique liquor stores.
Harbor no doubt that if it’s a local beer, and if it comes in a package (bottle or can), and it’s on the shelves, I have it pretty close to the day it’s available. But, because of the incredible beer variety we get here, there’s no need for me to drink any beer twice. I’ve proven that. At least here in Anchorage, any beer freak can easily drink one new beer every day, repeating only the favorites as add-ons, like I do. No, it’s not all local, but buying it supports local.
If there were more local beer on our shelves, of course I’d buy it. Not all of Alaska’s over 50 local craft breweries distribute their beer, so the vast majority of it remains inaccessible except at the source. Hint: Tent City Taphouse takes top honors of bringing us great beer opportunity. The staff at the little pub that seems smashed into the south middle entrance of the 5th Avenue Mall downtown continues to source beers that other publicans can’t, or don’t care to, primarily because of effort and expense. Find the most up to date menu on DigitalPour and you’ll see what I mean. I wish I had more time to visit more frequently.
I’d also mentioned that I’d hit the top of my cellared beer bell curve, and had transitioned from collecting new entrants and stashing them, to pulling from the 1,500 beer collection and drinking them.
I did pretty well. I’m only doing this because a lot of the beers down there are edging into - and many are past - their prime. For some of these beers, it’s become “drink ‘em or sink ‘em” time, and there’s no way I’m going to pour out near-collector’s beers because I didn’t get to them. Except for the collector’s items that have as much or more value unconsumed forever, in the last couple of years, I’ve managed to at least drink through the 20-year-plus class of big agers, much of which has been an unsystematic collection of barleywines, big imperial stouts, and other stalwarts designed to withstand, and actually improve with time.
I enjoyed some real gems this year, and have to admit that, yes, I did have to sink a few because they just didn’t hold up. Only the beer – with all of the variables that affect its longevity – knows when it’s at its prime, or moving past it. I can’t gauge this by just looking at it.
My cellar beer consumption project was successful mostly by default, too. It was much easier in my busy life to just pull a selection, dust it off and enjoy it than to go out and find a good beer and bring it back or enjoy it on the spot. Me bad, on that one.
I wished for a safer, saner more peaceful year. I’m not sure what your thoughts on this are, but I’m glad to be able to abdicate the blame for what I see as a world run amok in a total shit show to forces beyond my control.
Our struggling breweries, bars and the people that support them seemed to have survived. I saw a couple of restaurants with decent beer selections go down, but I think these venues had problems before COVID. I’m happy to report that – to the best of my knowledge - every one of our state’s beloved local craft breweries made it through so far, and both new breweries and exiting brewery milestones punctuated 2021.
Welcome Big Delta Brewing Company, Stony Creek Brewing Company and Brewerks to the foamy mix this year. These are big, bold endeavors engaged in by aspiring Alaska risk takers that don’t bet on the brewing come, but rather bank on their wise faith in Alaska’s love for craft beer produced right here. Raven’s Ring in Anchorage should be the next brewery pouring new beer sometime in the first couple of months of 2022. There are more breweries in planning.
Homer Brewing Company turned 25 years old this year and Alaskan Brewing Company sold the very first and very Classic Alaskan Amber Ale 35 years ago, on December 26. That’s a lot of staying power for two of Alaska’s heritage breweries that I was around to see come to life, and that just might outlive me in the long run.
Bleeding Heart Brewing Company moved off the farm and into town in Palmer, relocating as a welcome bolt on to the Alaska Pickers building. The two seem designed for each other. Signaling growth, the move tripled the brewery’s space, and added better access for locals and visitors to enjoy the brewery’s eclectic, sassy lineup of beers.
Bearpaw River Brewing Company opened a new production brewery in Wasilla in August, culminating a three year project that expands the brewery’s footprint, including an additional 8,000 square feet of production brewing real estate and brewing ability in the Valley, and gives their beer more reach in a craft beer scene where the brewery remains front running.
No brewery flourished as a result of, or in the wake of COVID and its resurgence through the variants. Some floundered a little bit, but they’re all still with us, and you can thank yourselves for that. Support through patronage and purchase goes a long way, especially when there are so many options out there.
So, what’s up for me for 2022? I can’t predict, so I won’t try, but I anticipate more breweries will come to life and add more beer to our already rich craft brewing scene. People like you and me that are always thirsty for more will support it.
Espouse it, drink it, and support local brewing; that’s been my unerring resolution year after year. Enjoy the ride.