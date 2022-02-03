I retired from the air force after serving 20 years in 1989. I remember the near panic months and days that led up to my separation from service. What was I going to do? I needed a job. I thought through it. “Let’s see, I thought. “I worked on airplanes, so I guess I could get a job at the airport,” I mused.
How would my skills apply? “Well, I was a bomb loader, uhhh, so I guess I could...load suitcases?”
Actually, I was a lot better prepared than that. In my time in the Air Force, I’d gone to school and earned an Associate’s Bachelor’s and Master’s degree by going to school at night and studying during the day while riding around in the back of a blue box van waiting to launch and recover aircraft.
Even back then I thought about beer and drank it a lot. I actually started writing this weekly column before I got out of the service.
I retired “all on my own.” Back then, resources for departing veterans weren’t what they are today. I was offered just the basic stuff, like resume writing seminars, training on interviewing skills, and instruction on how to work through downtown resources including the Department of Labor and other job seeking services to find employment.
There wasn’t a lot going on in the brewing industry back then, and my gig as a contributing columnist at the Press wasn’t even paying for the craft beer I was drinking that kept my writing relevant. I’d always had huge interest in being in the beer biz back then.
Today’s vets have a friend at Anchorage’s Zip Kombucha. Owner Jessie Janes was, and is a service member.
“I’m 19 years military myself. I spent twelve years in the army and am still in the Alaska Air National Guard,” he says of his time in service to our country,” he says.
Today, the Department of Defense (DOD) has a SkillBridge program, which is an opportunity for separating service members to connect with participating civilian companies for internships that are as long as 180 days. The goal is for the veteran to gain valuable work experience through specific industry training in the “real world” beyond the installation gates. And the best part? It’s all while the folks are active duty, and getting paid to do it.
Are you kidding me? Where was this when I was struggling to shed my every day green uniform and assimilate into civilian life? I’m incredibly happy our separating vets have this opportunity today, and I’m even happier that Zip Kombucha is participating in it.
“We applied for the program almost a year ago, and we got accepted. It takes time for applicants to trickle in,” says Janes. “We started getting applicants over the last summer, and we had a few that were particularly interested in the beer side of the house.”
Zip Kombucha is obviously a kombucha house, but Janes’ original inspiration was in beer.
I did a few homebrew batches in college. I did extract batches in five-gallon carboys, and I learned the brewing process. I found out that it cost about the same to brew five gallons of ESB as it does grabbing two 24-packs off the shelf,” he says of his slow evolution from homebrewer the commercial side.
It was the same with kombucha. “I started drinking kombucha. Back then, it was just about as expensive as it is now. I tried to make in a jar on my counter at home. I had all this brewing equipment, and making a just a gallon of this stuff was kind of a pain. So, I threw in and I made a five gallon batch, got some starter going,” he says.
“I took that and was brewing five and ten gallon batches, and decided to rent a commercial kitchen in Anchorage, and give it a go,” says Janes of how Zip got its start. “That first five gallon batch is still the base recipe for a lot of our kombucha products that I still use today,” he says.
Zip Kombucha’s participation in the DOD SkillBridge program includes kombucha, hard kombucha and beer, but as I suspected, there’s a keener interest in beer.
“We are getting a lot of general applicants, but some are particularly interested in the beer side, and I wanted to make sure that beer was included. I’ve got my branding for my kombucha, and I’ve got my branding for my hard kombucha, but it was the interns from SkillBridge that came up with the Boots 2 Brews name, built the logo from scratch, and came up with the recipes,” says Janes.
“They’ve brewed all of the beers we’ve had for last four or five months. They’ve done the entire process; the recipe production, brewing, fermentation, packaging, and the whole works. It’s their little program, where they can do everything end to end, including the branding, naming the beers, and all of that fun stuff.”
But Boots 2 Brews is more than that. The direction and involvement depends on what the participants want to focus on. It isn’t just all about the quick paced, active side of making suds; people get involved in the beverage for reasons beyond that.
“We’re building this plane as it’s flying,” says Janes.
The apprenticeship with Zip is structured, and far beyond “hey, grab this shovel and jump in there and shovel out the mash tun.”
“We run a six week checklist that provides generalized experience through every area, but there are concentration points, depending on where the apprentice wants to go,” says Janes. “After the six weeks we see where their strengths are, and where they can dive in and know some part of the business to the granular level. That might include hanging out with sales, running various events, doing samples out of the Shopette out on JBER, working with our distributors, or running the canning lines, and kegging and quality control. That way they are getting the most out of the experience,” he says.
The program’s wildly successful.
“We have one full time staff member that I’ve had on for a while, but other than that, everyone else in the building is military, says Janes. We’ve taken on a couple of our Skill Bridge members as employees. It’s near and dear to my heart, having been the military since I graduated high school back in ’02,” says Janes. “I love the ability to work with these guys. Our head brewer is an air force retiree, and he’s going to be running his own brewery. He’s already dealing with our production, and working with the other guys. This is a huge amount of experience he would never had otherwise.”
Janes anticipates that in April or May, at least a dozen more participants that have applied will come on board to expand Boots 2 Brews even more. Janes is leveraging his position in the industry by structuring collaboration brewing sessions with other breweries with bigger systems, starting with Odd Man Rush in Eagle River on February 9. “It’s our first collaboration, it will be a 10 barrel batch,” he says, comparing it to the one-barrel system the interns work with at Zip right now.
The DoD SkillBridge and resulting Boots 2 Brews program is a win for Zip too. “It’s a phenomenal opportunity for all of these folks, but it’s also great for us as a business. We are able to do experimental things, and spend time doing things we normally wouldn’t have the manpower to do as a small business,” says Janes.
“I have a brewery license and wanted to make beer, good beer, so this has been a great opportunity to expand that. I really want to see this gain traction. I’m excited to get the word out and see this take off.”
How do you support this incredible program that’s of value to our deserving veterans? You get to Zip Kombucha and imbibe, of course.
The brewer is located at 3404 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage. Zip’s open between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Boots to Brews has four beers on tap.
Right now, enjoy a Chocolate Milk Stout, a standard milk stout that’s tilted to the chocolate side, with a creamy chocolate milk finish; a New England IPA, with Yakima Chief Veteran Hops, a blend specially produced each year to honor our vets; SMASH Shandy, a 50/50 beer/kombucha blend; and Grapefruit Gose.
I’m too old to do it all over again, but wish I had a program like this when I was retiring, and of course, a guy like Jessie Janes to honor my service and get me boots ahead in an industry I love so much.