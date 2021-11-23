Two weeks before Halloween, I took a picture of a skinny aisle in the Fred Meyer store on DeBarr. One side of the aisle featured Halloween stuff, and on the other side was – you guessed it – Christmas stuff. The display went from orange on the right to red and green on the left in a span of about 15 feet, and at the same time, entirely short-sheeted Thanksgiving.
Posting the picture on my Facebook page resulted in a predictable reaction of general disgust for a large retail outlet’s fast-forwarding through the season from beginning to end with the objective of pumping as much merchandise as possible. No surprise there.
I don’t consider Halloween part of the annual holiday season, but if I took out the word “holiday” and replaced it with “late-fall-to-the-end-of-the-year” phrase, I guess Halloween could get stuffed in, but the bottom line is that I don’t utter the phrase “Happy Holidays” until the bird is figuratively on the table on Thanksgiving day.
What the holidays do provide for me is enhanced beer drinking opportunity. A lot of craft beer aficionados enjoy this side benefit, and it really comes from more guilt-free time away from work to enjoy the finer things in life, and, yeah, for me, that means good beer.
During the holidays, between bouts of work, even on days off, I just don’t have to move as far or take as long to get there. If I’m not out surfing our wonderful breweries or bars, one of my best sources for great beer is the craft beer refrigerator in my garage.
It’s not that beer is banished from the inside refrigerator in my house. I have an outside beer refrigerator because I generally warehouse a lot of beer that’s on quick-consumption standby, and by a lot, I mean a refrigerator full.
According to someone more critical than I — because “man can’t live on beer alone” — I have to eat, too, and the inside refrigerator is reserved for food. But the inside refrigerator is gracious enough to tolerate some sudsy overflow, especially if those beers are destined for the table as part of a special meal, as is the case for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s spreads.
This year, the inside refrigerator is sharing space with my selection of special beers to warm my friends and family up in anticipation of the feast, compliment the food on the table, and finish off the night using beer – at least on Thanksgiving— to salute the official start of the holidays, as far as I’m concerned.
There are at least three distinct beer events that I incorporate into every holiday meal. It shouldn’t be any stretch of the imagination that I include pre, during and post meal selections.
Rather than yammer on about the unique quality of certain specific local craft beers in each of these categories, I’ll share my thoughts on what style of beer works and mention a few representative, although never exclusive selections in each of them.
When it comes to the relationship between beer and food, in general, beers do one of a number of can complement, contrast or cut the flavor of the food. Complementing and contrasting are pretty simple concepts, but cutting means that certain beers do an excellent job in cleansing the palate, and/or “resetting” it between courses, depending on how your structure your beer flights through the meal. Keep this in mind when putting together your fermented menu.
For the pre-meal, “warm up,” socializing beers, ditch the IPA’s this year, people. Yeah, they’re crowd pleasers and they work, but I’m going after much more interesting styles, and focusing on lighter the lighter fruited side with the goal of generating conversation and waking the palate up for more robust selections to come.
Turnagain Brewing Company’s Funk 49 Citrus Sour Ale and Homesteader Saison, stalwarts in the little brewery’s lineup work well, as would Glacier’s Raspberry Wheat, or the brewery’s Blonde or Imperial Blonde Ale. Want to kick it up a notch to kick it off? It’s too bad Onsite Brewing doesn’t can their new Jalapeno Kolsch, but you might be able to talk them out of a growler of it.
There’s so much out there right now, but search out lighter, funkier beers that can turn out to be conversation starters. That being said, don’t be afraid to being out beer cans or bottles that the beer was served from; the killer beer art coming out of our local breweries these days, or at least the ones that package their beer start conversations all on their own.
I’m having turkey for Thanksgiving, so I’ll focus on what I’m pairing with that. Certainly beers I’d serve with ham or prime rib would be different, but pairing beers with food is simply a matter of creativity and mentally imagining how the beer would taste, not only with the feature food, but accompaniments that could include mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce or salad, yams, or whatever else your cultural and life experience brings to the table.
Turkey dinner is a very easy meal to pair beer with, and I always look for beers in the workhorse styles that might contrast the bird, but compliment the side dishes (think stuffing, and gravy, in this context). Medium bodied, more malt forward beers do the trick nicely, and I always gravitate toward amber ales, American amber lagers, Oktoberfest/marzens and others in the midstream styles.
My picks this year could include Alaskan Amber, Glacier’s Amber, Bearpaw River Brewing Company’s red Sky Irish Red Ale, Midnight Sun’s Kodiak Brown, or Girdwood Brewing Company’s Papa Bearzen Marzen, if there’s any left around (I saw some cans over at La Bodega last weekend).
For that cleansing, palate-resetting or middle beer that might bridge the gap between dinner and desert, tart and sour beers work well, but since sour fruited beers are ripe at this time of year there are two standouts among many. Arkose Brewery’s Cranberry Red Ale is so appropriate and fitting for the season right now, I can’t pass that up, and in a very broad sense, anything in Black Spruce Brewing Company’s WOW! Series of sour fruited ales will work great. Turnagain Brewing Company also brews a spate of sour beers that lead to easy pickins’.
When it comes to the after dinner sippers, I woo my guests with two features: the after dinner beer and the after-after dinner beer.
Don’t pass up 49th State Brewing Company’s very limited Apple Crisp Ale that’s available at the downtown brewery right now. This is also a beer that can be added to the aperitif lineup because it’s light, enticing and so flavorful that it’s a conversation starter itself. Don’t tell your guests what it is and challenge them to work amongst themselves to figure it out. This delightful little gem doesn’t exactly fit as the best dessert beer, which I always like to be heavier and sweeter - perhaps along the lines of a rich chocolate stout, a dark coffee beer, or something a little more conclusive but this lively, spunky sprite dances across the palate in a flash of flavor that you don’t want to pass up and can actually fit just about anywhere in your evening’s overall beer repertoire.
As for the after-after dinner beer – the one you warm your guests with before ejecting them into the cold to find their ways home - there are countless options, but my picks usually gravitate to the heavier side, along the lines of big, brooding dark beers, whisky barrel aged beers, imperial stouts and barleywines, to name a few styles that rise to the occasion.
Although there are dozens of other local Alaska craft beer selections out there, but this year, my guests will be treated to small pours from shared bottles of Midnight Sun Brewing Company’s Leche Robusta Horchata Spiced Stout, Midnight Sun’s Arctic Devil Barleywine, and Midnight Sun’s Berserker on the High Seas Imperial Stout.
You certainly don’t have to take my advice, and if you don’t like my choices, or if you don’t know or the all of the choices out there seem daunting, head to your local brewery and ask the publican or brewer what would work with your specific, nuanced dinner. They know their beers better than anyone else, after all, and I’m sure they’ll be complimenting holiday meals with their own brews, so they remain the best source of information.