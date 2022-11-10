Restaurant Review By Jin Chong
I just concluded a two-week vacation in Europe with my wife and as one might think, it was a dreamlike experience packed with exceptionally delicious food. One spot we encountered was a small Korean takeout joint in the heart-achingly beautiful Monti district of Rome. Not only was I shocked to run into an authentic Korean restaurant on the cobblestoned streets of Italy, but I also thought their concept of featuring just a few key dishes was a novel and a welcome change of pace from the banquet-style experience typically associated with Korean dining.
We never got around to trying the food at said establishment, but I remained curious to see how it would’ve measured up to heightened expectations. It wasn’t until shortly after I returned home that I recalled a similar place in town with a quick-service approach to Korean food that I’ve yet to try, much less know anything about.
I’m talking about The K Food, which emerged about a year ago in a Benson strip mall with no fanfare and zero social media presence to this day. All I could discern through my research is that they primarily focus on banchan, or Korean side dishes along with packaged lunch boxes known as dosirak—they’re pretty much like Japanese bento boxes.
If there’s one thing I was hungry for after my European sojourn, it was a taste of the bold, spicy, and fermented flavors I’ve known and loved all my life. So, it didn’t take much thought to decide on checking out The K Food this week to see if they could satisfy my yearnings.
I walked in towards the end of their business hours last Thursday to find an empty storefront—minimally decorated, yet bright and cozy. My attention was drawn to a half-stocked fridge along the side wall which contained a modest selection of banchan packed in small containers. Stir-fried anchovies, dried squid, and braised black beans were among the few options left available for purchase, leaving me a bit remorseful thinking I had missed out on the bulk of the day’s share. I also noted that each banchan was labeled in Hangul, the Korean alphabet, suggesting a requisite familiarity with the language or to at least have Google Translate handy to fully grasp what’s on offer.
In particular, I had my heart set on a collagen-filled treat known as jokbal, which literally translates to pig’s feet. They are braised for hours in soy sauce and sliced thin to be served with a spicy dipping sauce. I made use of what little Korean I know to inquire with the owner, Matthew, who kindly explained they only make this once a week and offered to take down my name and number to let me know the next time it’s available.
I certainly appreciated the kind gesture, but I still had the matter of an empty stomach to address. I requested a menu, which prompted Matthew’s wife, Stella, to smile and gesture to a few large posters hung on a back wall to show what’s available to order besides a host of prepackaged banchan. Three of the four posters featured a variation of dosirak, each with a different choice of protein: beef bulgogi, spicy pork bulgogi, and pork cutlets—all served with rice, a rolled omelet, side salad, and kimchi. The fourth poster depicted bright illustrations of a few additional options such as bibimbap, fried chicken, and japchae to round things out. With so few choices to pore over, it didn’t take very long for me to settle on an order, which came out in its entirety around 15 minutes later.
In that time, I spoke with Matthew as he enthusiastically commented on some shiny new gadgetry in the form of a shaved ice machine and a waffle maker specifically designed for bungeoppang: a fish-shaped dessert pastry typically filled with red bean paste. I could feel a sense of pride and workmanship through our interaction, even as he jokingly divulged how difficult it is to make all of their banchan by hand—no small task, as someone who rarely finds the willpower to make kimchi at home can personally attest.
Eventually, I went back home to unwrap my haul and began taking in the intoxicating aromas. The first thing I was eager to try was some kimbap, which is more or less analogous to sushi rolls. The compact tray contained four plump rolls—each stuffed with rice, egg, imitation crab, carrots, spinach, fish cake, and pickled radish. With this take on one of Korea’s most beloved snacks, I appreciated the vegetables for their satisfying crunch. This was especially true of the pickled radish with its highlighter-yellow color and cool, crisp flavor.
The freshness of the ingredients is what stood out the most, as did the slight nuttiness from sesame oil brushed on lightly. For those new to this dish, the addition of imitation crab begs a comparison to the popular California roll, though I believe you get something much more varied and flavorful here.
Another dish I had to sample was tteokbokki, or rice cakes simmered in a violently red gochujang sauce. The hearty chew of the rice cakes coupled with the potent, yet addictively savory heat of the sauce is what elevates this simple dish to must-try status in addition to being most suitable for the cold, dark months of winter. My container was loaded with the cylindrical rice cakes and while there were a few bits of cabbage and scallions strewn about, what made up the rest of the volume were sheets of spongey fish cake and their relatively mild seafood flavor.
This was undeniably a straightforward preparation that leads me to wonder if this could’ve been perfected with the inclusion of hard-boiled eggs. Otherwise, I had no qualms with this fiery bowl of comfort thanks to the sauce’s lingering sweetness that made it all too easy to demolish.
It wasn’t until I started digging into the spicy pork dosirak that The K Food’s true potential was revealed. The box’s simple arrangement belied how great of a success every component was, led by a generous helping of thinly sliced pork with a fragrance marked by an explosive intensity and a promise of deliciousness to come. This was much saucier than one might come to expect in regard to Korean BBQ, but this made for an exceptional pairing with the steamed rice, serving as the perfect backdrop to the rich, nearly glowing sauce.
Though at first, I wasn’t too sure about the consistency of the pork, this allowed the sauce to cling all the more to the thin shavings—barely strung together with strands of unctuous fat. As someone who’s enjoyed this dish numerous times, I must say, this version was a complete knockout.
As for the accompanying sides, the radish kimchi was a welcome palate cleanser along with the simple salad in a creamy dressing. My first impression with the omelet is that it brought me back to my childhood, in that my mother would often prepare an egg dish nearly identical to this one, except hers would be filled with American cheese. On that note, this dosirak as a whole managed to instill feelings of nostalgia as if it were lovingly crafted by the tired hands of a Korean mother. Here, we find yet another example of how food appeals not just to the stomach, but to the soul as well.
Even now, I find myself glancing over at my phone periodically as I eagerly anticipate a call from The K Food to let me know their jokbal is in. But even if I don’t ever hear back or get around to trying their full range of homemade banchan, this initial experience was enough to conclude that this unassuming eatery has the knowledge and skill to dish out some of Korean food’s greatest hits. Their menu may not be as exhaustive as other places, but it’s clear that the owners understand banchan and its importance as the vibrant heart of Korean cuisine. For a taste of Korea as fresh and invigorating as the service is fast and friendly, look no further than The K Food.
The K Foods is located at 343 W Benson Blvd Ste 3. Call them at (907) 222-2563 for up-to-date hours of operation.