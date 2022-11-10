Restaurant Review By Jin Chong

I just concluded a two-week vacation in Europe with my wife and as one might think, it was a dreamlike experience packed with exceptionally delicious food. One spot we encountered was a small Korean takeout joint in the heart-achingly beautiful Monti district of Rome. Not only was I shocked to run into an authentic Korean restaurant on the cobblestoned streets of Italy, but I also thought their concept of featuring just a few key dishes was a novel and a welcome change of pace from the banquet-style experience typically associated with Korean dining.



