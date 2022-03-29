Authenticity in food is somewhat of a fickle concept. Many dishes around the world are created with exacting precision regarding ingredients and techniques. But the reality is that most people don't know or care whether their Pad Thai was made from tamarind paste or ketchup. Do such deviances matter when the end result is that the food simply tastes good to the subjective palates funneling in and out of any given restaurant? On the flip side, it's certainly important to maintain the cultural integrity of any dish; however, the underlying pitfall is the sneaking sense of elitism when people get hung up on what's "authentic" as opposed to what's inspired by innumerable personal journeys central to establishing a restaurant's identity.
Perhaps a more rational assessment is that we live in a world where anything goes; where you can enjoy a plate of dan dan noodles alongside crab rangoon. With that said, I'm here to tell you today that So Thai is about as close as it gets to experiencing authentic food from Thailand.
What do I mean by that, after going so far as to question the term's validity? For starters, there's the availability of certain street food favorites you won't find anywhere else—namely, boat noodles, khao soi, and khao man gai. There's also the general look and feel of the restaurant, which is brightly decorated with cultural adornments along with the presence of Thai rock music, hearkening back to my experience weaving through food stalls and crowds of people on the chaotic streets of Bangkok.
To reaffirm my point, I returned to So Thai this week after a brief hiatus to see if they're still going strong. True to the country's designation as the Land of Smiles, we were greeted warmly in a busy dining room partly comprised of Thai speakers—not to generalize, but that's usually a good sign. One recent development is the emergence of a crepe-making station in the back corner, which supports a brand-new selection of crepes ranging from sweet to savory. After a few minutes' worth of glancing through the menu, I once again resigned to ordering a couple of the aforementioned specialties—khao soi and khao man gai. My wife opted to try something new—suki nam, which is vaguely described as a glass noodle soup with a special sauce.
Khao soi is accurately described as a curry noodle soup. But what really elevates the soup is a mound of fried noodles nestled atop the bowl—one of the signature highlights of this savory creation. The contrasting textures between the soft, curry-doused noodles and their crunchy fried counterpart are one reason why khao soi belongs in the hall of fame of Asian cuisine and the likes of sushi and Peking duck. The broth itself is based on a deeply flavorful massaman curry and accented with the richness and delicate sweetness of coconut milk. Lime, shallots, and chili paste are provided as additional garnishments to complete a dish that practically begs to be consumed.
The general description for khao man gai is boiled chicken on rice, which, to be fair, doesn't sound very exciting. True, there's nothing groundbreaking about this comfort meal, but where it succeeds is serving as a showcase of the pure essence of chicken. The literal translation is "chicken oily rice," which speaks to the process of cooking the rice in chicken broth and the overall composition aided by the unmistakable flavor of rendered chicken fat. This iteration had tender pieces of breast meat with rice that was indeed oily—though it's possible coconut oil may have been added to this version. What sealed the deal for me was the garlicky, pungent sauce which transported this simple creation to another dimension.
I sampled some of the suki nam, which was mystifying in that the soup's flavors defy description. I guess this is in large part to the suki sauce, which according to my research, is sold in bottles and mostly made up of red chili and sesame oil. In any case, there was a unique sweet and sour profile with generous portions of slow-simmered egg, hearty vegetables, sliced pork, and plenty of glass noodles for maximum slurpage. This, too, resembled a comfort dish that was nicely balanced and ended up providing considerable value. One bowl was far too much for one person to handle, though I thoroughly enjoyed the next day's leftovers with some extra noodles.
It's reasonable to surmise that most people will never get to travel to Thailand in their lifetime. The great news is that you don't have to shell out thousands of dollars to explore the flavors, culture, and hospitality of this beautiful country—you can find it all here in this tiny little corner of Spenard. Though it may be difficult to ascribe authenticity to anything these days, I'm beyond confident in claiming this to be the real deal, a genuine article. Yes, pad thai is great and all, but those looking to challenge their perceptions shouldn't make the mistake of passing up this crown jewel in the vastly Americanized landscape of Thai food.