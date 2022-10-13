Tucked away off the beaten path around Arctic Boulevard and International Airport Road is a small, hole-in-the-wall restaurant rewarding inquisitive diners with a remarkable taste of Chinese cuisine. Hong Kong Spirit Food not only serves up a modest selection of classic entrees, they also feature dim sum—the renowned dining practice which originated in teahouses a couple of millennia ago in the form of small portions of food allotted to Silk Road travelers. Since then, dim sum has evolved to encompass an enormous range of dishes, including dumplings, cakes, and a few peculiarities like chicken feet.
To me, dim sum always feels like an event due to its grandiose scale—a sentiment likely to be shared by anyone who's experienced the real deal by seeing stacks of steam baskets being carted around, luring patrons into trying just one more bite. You won't find the full-on experience at Hong Kong Spirit Food as the reality is that most venerable dim sum joints require an army of chefs, each with a mastery over dozens of dishes. Instead, this local business operates much like your typical restaurant and foregoes all the grandeur, which makes even more sense given that their dining area is about the size of a small café.
It's important to note that Hong Kong Spirit Food reserves its condensed take on dim sum for weekends only. As for the rest of their menu, you'll find the likes of mapo tofu, stir-fried noodles, and roast duck (which can even be purchased whole), along with a host of freshly baked pastries—much like a couple of other places in town. There's a lot to examine here, so I arrived on a Saturday with an empty stomach to assess how this quaint establishment fares at its multi-pronged approach to showcasing Chinese food in all its glory.
Once our party was seated, we began the proceedings with a customary pot of tea—pu-erh to be exact, which in addition to having a delicate, floral flavor, is a variety distinguished by its fermented properties and known to aid in digestion. This was a smart move, given that I decided to chuck self-restraint out the window after fervently poring over the bevy of options.
The dim sum side of Hong Kong Spirit Food's menu is relegated to the last few pages and having been deemed responsible for ordering for the table, I started to work my way backwards while reciting everything to our server based on all that looked appetizing. A few items such as their chicken feet and rice noodle rolls were already sold out by mid-afternoon, but we still ended up with a fairly decent haul comprised of no less than the following: barbeque pork buns, pork belly bao buns, xio mai, sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf, mapo tofu, roast duck with rice, and a taro egg puff.
As the food started to arrive, my eyes were suddenly transfixed on the sensuous jiggle of thick pork belly slices nestled in between steaming bao buns. I wasn't all that impressed with the rest of the bao's presentation, and the buns only looked to have marginal rise, but the fatty pork belly shone as the true star of the show as it was cooked into a soft gelatinous state and infused with a five-spice inflected glaze resulting in a dish that pulled no punches and supremely decadent. Apart from a lack of fixin's, this was a rousing celebration of perhaps my favorite cut of pork.
Next on my queue were the barbeque pork buns, which appeared as giant gobs of dough stuffed with sweet and sticky barbeque pork—otherwise known as cha siu. To me, the most prominent aspect was the distinct level of sweetness in the buns themselves. Sure, the meat was indeed saucy and savory, but in the end, these didn't stray too far from your average portrayal.
I consider myself somewhat of a shumai fiend, so whenever I see them on a menu, I've got to try them. If you're unfortunate enough to have never had these, picture the fattiest meatball you've ever have encased in a translucent wrapper and steamed to juicy perfection. There's a signature funkiness to the filling (made from pork, shrimp, and mushroom) that plays a large part in my overall enjoyment along with the slippery smooth quality of the dumpling skin. Really, the only flaw I could discern with these is that there wasn't enough to sate my addiction—though to be fair, I could eat an entire tray full of these.
Mapo tofu is a dish that varies from an oily, mouth-numbing exercise in capsaicin punishment to more of a homestyle variety; that's basically what was presented here. But I love this dish in all its forms and to serve an authentic Sichuan version would have seemed a bit out of character for this joint. What made this entrée so great was the silky quality of the tofu combined with meaty pebbles of pork—all bathed in a mildly spiced, stew-like sauce on a heaping platter. As usual, this was served with a bowl of rice to effectively capture all of the warm, comforting sauce. To demonstrate just how difficult this was to put down, I even stole a few extra bites long after I had declared myself full.
Out of all the available entrees, I thought the roast duck would be the best measure of quality, with this being a Chinese restaurant and all. That's because it requires quite a lot of skill to prevent the meat from getting tough and dry while ensuring the excessive fat is sufficiently rendered. With this take, we were able to savor about half a bird's worth of marinated meat, skin, and fat, all layered atop a few bone fragments. This, in turn, introduced a minor risk of injury as I made every effort to consume every last bit of succulent meat, all packed with flavors of cinnamon, clove, and star anise.
The only downside is that the skin wasn't at all crispy, which left me feeling a bit mournful as this could've otherwise reached near perfection. But as a whole, this immensely flavorful dish was largely a win—especially when amplified with the accompanying plum sauce which came across very much like a sophisticated sweet and sour sauce.
The last thing we sampled was a taro egg puff—essentially a purple-tinged bubble waffle known for being a popular Hong Kong snack food. Though it was served sans toppings, the multiple orb-like protrusions added a fun visual flair before the waffle was torn into bit by bit. There was an appreciable vanilla flavor in the batter, which meshed well with the mild sweetness of taro. Furthermore, a few chunks of the root vegetable were embedded within to make for a pleasing textural contrast. Overall, this was a satisfying conclusion to our meal and suggested that Hong Kong Spirit Food is quite capable when it comes to their baked goods as well.
After filling up on as much food as possible, I sat back and sipped the last dregs of my tea to help fight any impulse to fall into a post-meal nap. This is comfort food, after all, and I found that the leisurely pace combined with a hospitable atmosphere beckoned me to stay and linger on this lazy weekend. There's a lot that Hong Kong Spirit Food gets right with its array of authentic and lovingly crafted dishes, and though their selection may only offer a tiny glimpse into the vast realm of dim sum, this hidden gem stands as an emblematic gateway to some of the finest riches of Chinese cuisine.
Hong Kong Spirit Food is located at 570 W 53rd Ave. They are open Wednesday - Friday from 10am - 7pm and Saturday - Sunday from 8am - 7pm.