Tucked away off the beaten path around Arctic Boulevard and International Airport Road is a small, hole-in-the-wall restaurant rewarding inquisitive diners with a remarkable taste of Chinese cuisine. Hong Kong Spirit Food not only serves up a modest selection of classic entrees, they also feature dim sum—the renowned dining practice which originated in teahouses a couple of millennia ago in the form of small portions of food allotted to Silk Road travelers. Since then, dim sum has evolved to encompass an enormous range of dishes, including dumplings, cakes, and a few peculiarities like chicken feet.

To me, dim sum always feels like an event due to its grandiose scale—a sentiment likely to be shared by anyone who's experienced the real deal by seeing stacks of steam baskets being carted around, luring patrons into trying just one more bite. You won't find the full-on experience at Hong Kong Spirit Food as the reality is that most venerable dim sum joints require an army of chefs, each with a mastery over dozens of dishes. Instead, this local business operates much like your typical restaurant and foregoes all the grandeur, which makes even more sense given that their dining area is about the size of a small café.



