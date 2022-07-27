You might be led to assume that being a food writer is an easy gig—and it mostly is. But things can get a little tiring spending week after week running through the city in search of the best eats. I’m a simple man, after all, and for all my elitist viewpoints and pretension, I often find myself wanting nothing more at the end of the day than a hot, juicy burger with all the fixin’s.
Fortunately, one of the newer restaurants in Anchorage promises just that alongside one of my other favorite things in the world: beer. It’s right in the name for Alaskan Burger and Brew, whose menu consists of over a dozen types of burgers, a few salads, and a handful of sides such as chicken wings and calamari. I can appreciate this direct approach to the extent that it brings me right where I want to be—sitting face to face with a classic meal with a pint of ale in hand.
For my first stop at this restaurant, I decided to dine in to try and get a feel for what they’re all about. Their layout is spacious and divided between standard seating with a central fireplace on one side, with a cozy bar area nestled on the other. True to their name, the entire dining area is outfitted with a plethora of Alaska kitsch—animal furs, gold pans, mounted antlers, you name it. The vibe was laid back and casual—if not a little cold—and whether it was the Mexican folk music heard through the kitchen, the bottle of El Yucateco at our table or the fast casual dining process in walking up to the counter to place an order, I got the distinct impression this was a Mexican restaurant in disguise.
I was joined by my wife, who opted to try one of their wine margaritas available in a handful of fruity flavors. I went with Matanuska Brewing’s Astro Phuzz Hazy IPA on draft—a very drinkable, not too hoppy take on the style that was rather decent. As for our burgers, I ordered a mushroom Swiss burger while my wife chose a Kodiak Burger in a lettuce wrap. The Kodiak “burger” is said to come with sauteed shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. While some may decry the combination of seafood and cheese, I tend to lean heavily in favor of this controversial pairing.
Our plates arrived in no time flat. In somewhat of a sad turn, a cheesy pile of shrimp and veggies was woefully supported by two leaves of paper-thin lettuce, and the inclusion of a fork and knife—while appreciated—suggested that their lettuce wraps are not meant for handheld consumption. Perhaps it would’ve helped to take a page out of In-N-Out’s book by stacking a few leaves of iceberg lettuce on each side to form an actual wrap, but the poor construction didn’t really seem to faze my wife, who otherwise seemed to enjoy this strange anomaly.
I snuck a bite for myself and was happy to find that the shrimp had a plump textural bite, seasoned well, and covered with an ample amount of gooey cheese. Still, I was a bit disappointed that this hardly resembled a burger—something carb-conscious diners should consider when eating here, as you may want to consider trying their gluten free buns or one of their salads instead.
On the bright side, our fries were thick, hearty, and seasoned with a blend of spices reminiscent of another corporate burger franchise’s proprietary seasoning. These look to have been freshly cut (based on the presence of potato skins), served steaming hot, and plentiful enough to where I struggled to finish them all.
In my opinion, the mushroom Swiss burger fared much better when compared with my wife’s non-traditional offering. Sandwiched between two fluffy brioche buns, the full half-pound beef patty was completely saturated with meat juices and cooked somewhere between medium to well-done. Despite its massive girth, this monstrous hunk of beef was well seasoned throughout to complement the natural flavors. The burger’s exterior was nicely singed, adding a smoky complexity on top of a healthy amount of sautéed mushrooms and cheese—a burger combination that once again proved itself to be timeless. One final note was that the caramelized onions were rendered to a beautiful translucency—their natural sweetness amplified through a slow and steady cook.
My initial experience left me wanting more, so I decided to try another one of their offerings a few days later via DoorDash. This time, I chose their signature “Mex Burger”, topped with chorizo, bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, avocado, and a creamy jalapeno dressing. Everything managed to arrive neatly packaged and in one piece, and although the ingredient list seemed to promise a complexity of flavors, this didn’t quite manage to surpass the sum of its parts. The chorizo and peppers lent additional aroma, spice and textural variance, but everything else seemed to get lost in the mix—amounting to a burger I feel as though I’ve already had many times before.
Alaskan Burger and Brew certainly lives up to their name, though I’m not so sure they exceed expectations. Their burgers and fries are tasty, no doubt. And they do carry a respectable amount of beers on tap, even if the options aren’t as diverse as one might find elsewhere. There just seems to be something missing from the equation, which may very well be a clear identity to help distinguish them from the crowd. That being said, if you’re simply looking to curb an insatiable burger craving and fancy some local brews, Alaskan Burger and Brew might just offer the perfect solution.