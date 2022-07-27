Purchase Access

You might be led to assume that being a food writer is an easy gig—and it mostly is. But things can get a little tiring spending week after week running through the city in search of the best eats. I’m a simple man, after all, and for all my elitist viewpoints and pretension, I often find myself wanting nothing more at the end of the day than a hot, juicy burger with all the fixin’s.

Fortunately, one of the newer restaurants in Anchorage promises just that alongside one of my other favorite things in the world: beer. It’s right in the name for Alaskan Burger and Brew, whose menu consists of over a dozen types of burgers, a few salads, and a handful of sides such as chicken wings and calamari. I can appreciate this direct approach to the extent that it brings me right where I want to be—sitting face to face with a classic meal with a pint of ale in hand.



