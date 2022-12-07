Restaurant Review By Jin Chong
There’s a scene in the 2016 biopic “The Founder,” in which real-life businessman Harry J. Sonneborn (played by The Office alum B.J. Novak), approaches Michael Keaton’s character Ray Kroc with a business proposition to aid in his attempt to take control over the McDonald’s franchise. It’s a pivotal point in the film, but what really stood out to me about the character’s introduction were the few brief moments in which Sonneborn flashes his corporate business card with the words “Tastee-Freez” emblazoned in golden glossy print.
This quick reveal of Sonneborn’s employer isn’t likely to elicit any strong reaction for most viewers. But as someone who grew up just a couple miles away from one of the last remaining Tastee-Freez locations in the country, my mind was blown seeing this for the first time. It’s easy to forget that at the height of their popularity, Tastee-Freez had nearly 1,800 locations before business started to decline from there. It is even said that at one point in time, there were several different outposts scattered throughout Alaska, which was then a U.S. territory before its admission as the 49th state in 1959.
Ever since those glory days, the independently owned Jewel Lake Tastee-Freez has remained a blip on the radar, though it’s always maintained an admirable presence in the community by partnering with local schools and nonprofit organizations. As far as personal connections go, there was even a time when my shoddy artwork was displayed on the restaurant’s walls along with the rest of my 4th-grade class from Sand Lake Elementary.
It’s recently been announced that Rich Owens, the previous owner of 28 years, has decided to retire and hand over the keys for his protégé to carry on the business’ legacy. There’s no reason to suspect anything would change drastically in light of the transition, but upon seeing the news and finding myself wading through a flood of fond memories, I decided to revisit this fast-food sanctum last week to see if they have what it takes to make this cranky old curmudgeon feel like a kid again.
Speaking of kids, one prevailing hallmark at this burger joint are the fresh-faced employees running the whole operation—many of whom are presumably working their first jobs. Even so, they manage to run a tight ship here, as even up through this visit, the quality of service has never left anything to be desired despite the steady stream of customers.
The menu, too, has seen very little changes over the years, including the slightly incongruous Mexican food options and a wide selection of frozen treats that very much resemble what you’d find at Dairy Queen. According to the latest iteration of promotional material gracing their windows and front counter, the newest item to hit their expansive menu are Philly Cheesesteaks. Sounds tempting, but my eyes were fixated on a Reuben, which might be one of the greatest sandwiches ever to grace this planet.
I sat and waited patiently after placing my order to hear my ticket number called through the intercom—yet another sign of old-school charm that harkens back to a bygone era. I was joined by a few families in the dining area who, much to my envy, were happily chatting away while devouring stacks of fried treats. Soon enough, I was summoned to collect my own plastic serving tray to partake in the joyous revelry.
The Reuben was fantastic through and through. Nestled in between two buttery slices of rye bread were tender slabs of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and a pool of Russian dressing. The bread was flecked with flavorful bursts of caraway seed—like beauty marks on a supple gluten frame—which lent a toasty crunch to contrast the potency of all the meat, cheese, and tangy fermented cabbage. In a word? Flawless.
I also ordered a footlong chili cheese dog—because who doesn’t love this classic tube-shaped symbol of Americana? There was no structural integrity to this hulking beast whatsoever, which made me all the more thankful for the fork and knife I was lent to spare my dignity. While I tend to prefer my chili dogs with a flowing nacho cheese sauce to fully embrace this show of excess, this one came with a decent handful of shredded cheese and raw, bracing onions to round out this glorious canal of flavor.
The chili itself was imbued with warm but relatively mild spices and the hot dog was about on par with your average ballpark frank. However, this Japanese super robot of gastronomic indulgence sees a few average ingredients come together to form something much more powerful than the sum of its parts. There’s really nothing else to be said, other than you must live one unhappy life if you don’t see the appeal in these.
I wasn’t about to go without trying some dessert, so with my pants already about to burst, I decided to keep things small by settling for a dipped cone. And what better flavor of coating than the hard-to-find cherry? With its ruby red color and spiral towering precariously high, holding one of these in your hand feels like something special. I will admit—the ice cream component isn’t anything to write home about for lacking much vanilla flavor, but the notes of cherry cola and maraschino cherries in the dense shell made for a marked improvement to this pure moment of bliss.
Nostalgia runs abundantly at this seasoned fast-food eatery. I would go as far as to say it’s the driving force behind their continued success, as it’s manifested in their roster of sweet treats and a roundup of savory staples that are guaranteed to please the whole family. While it’s possible these days to find more fancified takes on burgers and hot dogs elsewhere, keeping it simple is what works in Tastee-Freez’s favor as their honest depictions of cherished classics command a great deal of respect. They may no longer be recognized on a national level, but they always have, and always will be, a symbol for Alaska.
Tastee-Freez is located at 3901 Raspberry Rd and is open Monday — Saturday from 10:30am — 9pm, and Sundays from 11am — 9pm.