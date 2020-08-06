Anchorage Downtown Partnership Announces Partial Closure of E Street as Part of the “Open Streets ANC” Initiative
In partnership with Easy Park and the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. (ADP) announces further street activation on E Street as part of the “Open Streets ANC” initiative. Open Streets ANC is a long-term road closure project to stimulate economic activity, encourage physical distancing, and provide opportunities for community connection downtown. E Street will be partially closed to provide opportunities for dining and in front of participating businesses - Wild Scoops, Fat Ptarmigan, and Double Shovel.
"We are thrilled to collaborate in the expansion Open Streets ANC, that provide patrons with the space to support downtown businesses and broaden the capacity to operate,” said Andrew Halcro, Executive Director of ACDA. “As we navigate through this pandemic, it is imperative that we continue to be innovative to maintain a vibrant downtown”.
“As small business owners, we remain committed to finding creative ways to operate safely during these uncertain times,” said co-founder of Double Shovel Cider Co. Galen Jones. “Through the Open Streets ANC Initiative, we have the ability to continue supporting our business and community - while providing a safe and fun space for our employees and guests to take their mind off the heaviness of everyday life right now.”
The Open Streets ANC initiative kicked off last June 26th and is intended to go through August 31st. For a map of participating merchants visit our website at anchoragedowntown.org