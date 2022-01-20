I toasted Geoff and Marcy Larson virtually in a Zoom meeting when I talked to them about what 35 years of brewing in Alaska feels like. It wasn’t COVID that kept us apart and prevented a face-to-face meeting; it was distance.
Alaskan Brewing Company’s located in one of the more improbable places to run a brewery and peddle beer. For most mainland Alaskans and people from outside, Juneau may as well be on another planet.
Think about what this means for a brewer. Except for water, all of the raw materials to make beer come from outside. So does the packaging, including bottles, cans and kegs. Sure, the rest of our state’s over 50 brewers are similarly challenged, but Alaskan’s market is primarily outside of Juneau, and the cost of getting goods to market is another hurdle.
I have often teased the Larson’s with “who in their right mind would build a brewery on a remote pile of rocks, smashed up against some of the most rugged mountains in the globe to produce a virtually unknown product in an emerging industry just to turn it around and send it away toward uncertain markets?”
The risks the Larson’s took when launching Alaska’s original heritage craft brewery are almost unthinkable. Other breweries preceded Alaskan, but most were historic, gold-rush and location-specific small brewing operations that didn’t distribute much beyond their own shadows. The last good-sized brewing operation to shut down before Alaskan came along was Prinz Brau, in Anchorage. Prinz Brau closed down the week I got up here in November of 1979. Alaskan Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Alaska since then.
A lot of people predicted that a brewery in Juneau wouldn’t work, when in 1986, Alaskan Amber was released. But Alaskans know good stuff when they encounter it. In many cases, our lives depend on quality, and things produced by other Alaskans with that pioneering, individualist, self-sufficient, rugged mindset come with inherent trust. It probably also helped that, even for an aspiring beer snob like me back then, Alaskan Amber became one of my epiphany beers, and singularly the best beer I’d had in my life up to that point. I wasn’t alone. The first time I had it was at the former Harry’s Restaurant in the Key Bank Building in midtown Anchorage. I’ll never forget the experience. I was blown away.
Two years later, Alaskan Amber was designated as best beer in the nation. The fledgling craft beer industry outside was starting to boom, and even if craft beer in Alaska was less than defining back then, The Larson’s were ahead of the game up here.
When I asked them about their staying power and what makes it work, Geoff’s word that sums up Alaskans as a whole is passion.
My conversations with the Larsons are always long, deep and philosophical, and that’s because their passion is so refreshing. All of our state’s brewers are passionate, but maybe Geoff and Marcy are just better at articulating it. It’s much more than that. Their passion is so abundant, it just bubbles over every time they get a chance to express it, and that happens most often when the conversation is beer, community and Alaska.
“Even back then, we had passion,” says Geoff. “And you know, sometimes passion means you persevere, and you focus on what you think is most important. Part of that is rooted in Alaska itself. The pioneers didn’t know a difference, they had to make whatever they were doing work. I don’t care if it was in the mines discovering gold, or whatever. We didn’t know better. We had passion and gumption, and that pioneer spirit still thrives today.”
Marcy sort of tossed the question back at me. “What are the homebrewers doing? They’ve always been a really good inspiration for us. The passion for brewing is there, the passion for flavor is there. The passion for style, that whole passion thing: where is that continuing to happen, and how is it manifested? I think that’s what we are trying to pinpoint. Where is the passion happening?”
She’s right. Her nod to the homebrewing community does point to the power of passion in beer. I felt it back when I was making beer at home. I didn’t think there could be anyone so passionate about the quality, flavor and stylistic accuracy of my beer back then. It drove me to make it better and better and share it with more people. It put me in a circle of others with the same aspirations. The first time I met Geoff Larson was when I was sitting on a metal folding chair in someone’s converted garage at my first homebrew club meeting in 1991. Geoff was the guest speaker. His passion was moving then, and his and Marcy’s passion continues to reflect in their beer today.
The Larsons and their brew crew’s passion isn’t spastic. It’s channeled into the beers. In addition to their 100-barrel main production system, Alaskan has a one-barrel and a 10-barrel system where they do let that passion run unbridled to see where it ends up.
“We have some great experiments we do,” says Marcy. “We still have our one barrel system and that really helps us out. We can run through a lot of things with the crew, and let that expression and passion for different flavors come through. Probably 50% gets dumped, but it’s always ‘okay, try it,’ and it’s running through stuff like that, then being able to try it as a crew, then being able to taste it on our tasting room taps. The consumers become our lab. What do people buy and pay for? Our tasting room is a way to spread out wings a little bit, see what’s going to work, and run with that,” she says of the steady, but purposeful input of new beers into the market. This is how Alaska’s first IPA, 20 years in the making started to flow years ago.
Fast forward. Alaskan Brewing Company is globally recognized for world-class beers. They’re not just mainstream. Alaskan Smoked Porter remains the one of the most award winning beers in the history of the prestigious Great American Beer Festival and has earned over 70 different awards in global competitions since its debut in 1988.
The physical plant is one of the most eco-friendly in the world. Innovation, reclamation and incredible environmental stewardship throughout the brewhouse drive what’s called “beer powered beer,” where anything and everything in the brewing process that can be is reclaimed, recycled, and re-used toward a zero-net negative environmental effect goal. Their C02 capturing system was industry changing at the time of installation years ago and the brewery’s mash filter press was an industry first. Alaskan uses the majority of their spent grain after drying it to burn in their spent grain steam boiler that reduces fuel consumption by over half.
Alaskan’s 35th Anniversary Ale is an imperial stout. This style of beer stands up to the test of time and will preserver like Alaskan has, but its imminently drinkable now and a huge nod to local ingredients that include birch syrup from Kahiltna Birchworks local wildflower honey, and of course the beer wouldn’t be complete with the brewery’s signature in-house, alder-smoked malt – the ingredient that makes their smoked porter so internationally famous, that all combine to make this beer incredibly rich and enjoyable today, and a for-sure addition to any respectable cellar beer collection.
The beers on the shelves around town. If you want it, get it. It won’t last, and it won’t be back.
You have a unique chance to celebrate with Alaskan this year if you sign up for the Wednesday, January 26, 6:30 PM Alaskan Brewiversary Dinner at Humpy’s. This is a multi-course, multi beer dinner that will feature almost exclusively the best of the best of Alaskan’s beers from the Humpy’s/Alaskan beer vaults. The event actually takes place at Flattop Pizza and Pool, one of Humpy’s holdings on the corner of 6th and F Streets and attached to Humpy’s. Hit the Humpy’s webpage and look for the Alaskan Brewiversary Dinner feature and follow the links to get your tickets to this very high end event that’s limited to 50 people.
Join some of the Alaskan Crew that will be there, sample some legendary beer and help launch Alaska’s heritage brewery toward another 35 years.