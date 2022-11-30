Food trucks may be all the rage these days, but one institution has endured as an icon of Anchorage dining for decades and long before this concept went mainstream. At first, the tarnished orange and mint green façade of Benny’s Food Wagon could be mistaken as nothing but a hotbed of health code violations, but the truth is that this cherished business carries far more meaning as thousands have frequented to enjoy abundant platters of Mexican American food since 1969. With one passing glance, it’s easy to see that little has changed over the wagon’s storied history but ultimately works in its favor as a significant part of its lasting appeal.

Mexican cuisine in general has seen quite the evolution since its integrated introduction to the States, but Benny’s menu resembles what may have been the original lineup back in its inception. It’s no surprise, given what’s served here are essentially crowd-pleasing hits with legions of ardent fans around the world. It’s the kind of food that continues to capture and clog the hearts of millions for delivering bold, fragrant spices and magnificent amounts of melted cheese.



