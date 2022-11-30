Food trucks may be all the rage these days, but one institution has endured as an icon of Anchorage dining for decades and long before this concept went mainstream. At first, the tarnished orange and mint green façade of Benny’s Food Wagon could be mistaken as nothing but a hotbed of health code violations, but the truth is that this cherished business carries far more meaning as thousands have frequented to enjoy abundant platters of Mexican American food since 1969. With one passing glance, it’s easy to see that little has changed over the wagon’s storied history but ultimately works in its favor as a significant part of its lasting appeal.
Mexican cuisine in general has seen quite the evolution since its integrated introduction to the States, but Benny’s menu resembles what may have been the original lineup back in its inception. It’s no surprise, given what’s served here are essentially crowd-pleasing hits with legions of ardent fans around the world. It’s the kind of food that continues to capture and clog the hearts of millions for delivering bold, fragrant spices and magnificent amounts of melted cheese.
Food trucks by nature have little choice but to actively seek out customers per their business model, but Benny’s has almost always remained stationary, leaving me to wonder when this blocky vehicle last went mobile. Maybe it’s the inescapable allure of deep-fried burritos and gigantic portions that keeps people coming back year after year. For me, I realized it’s been way too long since I last paid my dues at this long-running Anchorage landmark. And with talk of inflation running as rampant as ever these days, I thought to examine whether this 50-plus-year-old business still has what it takes to offer up a delicious meal at an affordable price.
Pulling into their lot on a lunch break last week felt like being transported back to my college years as I became awash with a sense of comfort and familiarity from those halcyon days. Anyone who’s dined at Benny’s is likely to recall being welcomed into the cramped corners of the worn-out bus to see where all the magic happens. This level of intimacy would afford the opportunity to see how this business has managed to operate for longer than many of us have been alive, but on this chilly day, I was instead greeted at the door by a friendly woman who proceeded to take my order.
The food selection at Benny’s is as simple as can be. The focus here is on the classics, which comprise a few variations of ingredients in tortillas that are served individually or alongside the ubiquitous rice and beans. Tamales and taco salads are the only two items available outside the scope of tacos and burritos, so in order to incorporate a little variety, I went with a combo plate comprised of a tamale, fried bean burrito, and plenty of the aforementioned sides.
My order total came out to a meager $9, and after handing over some cash (which is accepted as the sole method of payment to this day), I was told they’d bring the food over to my car in about five minutes. They happened to be right on the dot as my giddy heart went aflutter upon receiving a weighty oval paper platter with a foil cover. From there, the clock immediately started ticking as I rushed back to the office to begin eating before everything devolved into a steaming pile of mush.
I went straight for the rice—each grain slicked red and saturated with zesty tomato and a distinct peppery kick. The grains had a sturdy chew which made them feel a little more substantial. This side underwent somewhat of an upgrade in the form of Benny’s in-house salsa; with a deep chipotle smokiness that lingered in the back of my throat. The only appropriate response to rice this good was to just eat and eat until realizing I had much more to tackle, including the mass of beans which were studded with clusters of whole, starchy pintos. These were imbued with a meaty essence that kept me coming back for more unlike the loose, insipid soup you might be unfortunate to find elsewhere.
After having my fill of sides, I sank my fork into the tamale which tasted like everything I wanted it to be: a soft-textured masa base formed around chunks of well-seasoned chicken. One nitpick was that the meat was slightly dry but not quite chalky or offensive. In any case, some additional hot salsa helped moisten things up and tie everything together into a flavorful package that proved to be a robust alternative compared to a standard taco or burrito.
Speaking of which, my burrito was a beautiful golden marvel, having been transformed by way of deep frying into a flaky pocket filled with refried beans and split down the middle to accommodate a handful of shredded cheese. The transmogrified shell was crisp and crackly with a translucent, doughy interior and a trove of warm, hearty beans beneath.
This sort of deep-fried indulgence would not be out of place in a fair food stall—in fact, I can imagine some crazed carny being credited for inventing such an unbridled manifestation of overindulgence. This product of mystical, alchemic forces makes a strong case for the idea that the best way to prepare any kind of food is to throw it in a deep fryer. In other words, these are a must-try.
Hoping to mitigate the impending post-lunch food coma to whatever extent possible, I decided not to finish my entire meal in one go. But since one greasy smorgasbord of epic proportions wasn’t enough to render me incapacitated, I returned to Benny’s a few days later to order yet another tamale along with one of their hard tacos.
The rice and beans were just as good as before, if not somehow better. The same goes for the tamale, which at this point I’m wholly convinced I’ll be having much more of going forward. I did have one small hangup with the taco, however—the shell had softened to a state where it was barely functional by the time I got home which resulted in a gloppy mess. Still, the flavors were able to hit all the right notes and offer a very homey presentation. Inside the taco was beef seasoned with an adequate amount of spices, though I could tell the meat was on the leaner side from the texture. If anything, the lesson I came away with is that the sooner you dive into your Tex-Mex bounty, the better.
My evaluation of Benny’s Food Wagon can be boiled down to a single question—where else in town can you find a buffet platter’s worth of food for less than $10? Even fast-food restaurants these days can’t afford to match this supreme value, which is likely the biggest reason why Benny’s has survived for as long as it has. This prominent fixture of midtown—while perfectly embodying the phrase “if it ain’t broke…” —distillates the essence of what makes Mexican American cuisine so timeless and endearing in perpetuity. Unlike so many restaurants that have come and gone, Benny’s is an irrevocable part of Anchorage history to the extent that I would assert you’re not a local unless you’ve eaten here. As seasons change and men grow old and perish, Benny’s—may ye remain constant and your glory never fade.
Benny's Food Wagon is open Monday - Friday from 10:30am - 7pm and Saturdays from 11am - 6pm. Visit them at 600 E Benson Blvd.