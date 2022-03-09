I discovered - quite by accident - Guinness Draught Stout - Guinness Gives Back America. Guinness is no surprise to me, but here's how it happened.
I'm a man of routine. Excessively so. It bleeds over into my drinking habits, good and bad.
I went to Gold Rush Liquor on Old Seward at Dimond to score a four pack of Anchorage Brewing Company's Rondy Brew.
I could have gone to the brewery itself - and probably should have - to get this lovely beer at the tit, meaning at the source, on tap where it's produced. The source is the best place to experience a beer as it's designed to be consumed: where it's made, and served as intended by the brewer, which means fresh, aromatic, flavorful and in your face.
Sometimes factoring the brewery in doesn't work out for me.
It was too early in the day.
As part of my life cycle, I have to get my Round Table Pizza fix at least once a month or so. It’s a biological urge born somewhere in my pimple-faced, adolescent formative years that today, gives me that itch I can only scratch by getting it every now and again. I grew up on his stuff. Back then, in the rural outskirts of the San Francisco Bay Area, my best friend and I would drink a bunch of Anchor Steam Beer, get stoned, get the munchies, and hitchhike to a nearby town that had a Round Table and we’d split a large pizza. I won’t say this was nightly, but admit it was more than once a week.
Up here, our only Round Table is in the Dimond Mall, and it opens at noon. I get up every day, even on the weekends, at what might seem like the ungodly hour of 5:00 a.m., and by noon, I've been up for seven hours. By then, I'm starved to death, and thirsty as hell for some good beer. When the itch hits, I just have to say “pizza,” and Ms. Fermento knows the routine.
Arguably, there's better pizza in town. That's opinion. Both beer and pizza are like sex. Ask ten people in a gathering what their favorite pizza or sexual position is, and you're brewing an impassioned debate. No, I'm not saying Round Table is better than Moose's Tooth; I just grew up with the former then grew into with the latter when it opened up here. Both get equal billing in my preference and gut, and I itch for Moose’s Tooth, too. Moose’s tooth certainly has a better beer selection.
Most of our local craft breweries don't open until early afternoon. Two o’clock seems to be the early norm, and this is just for breweries. I'm can drink and eat at tried or true venues - which are abundant - and include noteworthy establishments like Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse, the afore-mentioned Moose's Tooth, 907 Alehouse, 49th State, for example that might get me in front of grub and grog a little earlier on the weekends, but Anchorage Brewing Company doesn’t open until 2 p.m. on Saturdays
I was on a mission and needed two fixes: beer and pizza. When it comes to beer, Round Table has a selection, but it's pedestrian, uninspiring, and always the same. Credit where credit is due: they have some token local craft beers on tap, but what establishment doesn't anymore? Still, I needed my pizza fix as much as I needed my coveted Rondy Brew.
Calculating, I'd called ahead and wasn't surprised to find Rondy Brew in stock at Gold Rush. With that in mind, I was able to kill two brews with one stone. Both Round Table and Gold Rush open at noon, and are essentially across the street from each other.
I had no problem finding Rondy Brew. But, in the clean, well lit, expansive Gold Rush Liquor, I’m always an adult kid in a booze candy store. The beer selections run almost the entire south facing side of the store - in cooler after cooler, about a dozen of them- full of frothy temptations.
A six pack of 16 ounce Guinness Stout caught my eye.
Am I a huge Guinness fan? Ehhh. I love the stuff, I guess. Does the Guinness I found compete with my unerring drive to drink only new beer, with a huge bent on local selections? Probably not. Would I buy Guinness on a whim? If the mood was just right, I guess. What hooked me was price.
"Wait a minute," I thought, as I skidded to a halt in front of a display of sadly warm beers in a floor display, "is that really $11.99 for SIX, sixteen-ounce cans of high end, world class beers?" If you shop craft beers, you’ll recognize this as a screaming deal just like I do. "Are you kidding me?" I thought, as I approached the display.
Guinness Draught Stout is no cheap knockoff, regardless of the format it comes in. This legendary beer, produced in at least 22 countries, screams style. Stout comes in many different iterations, and according to the 2021 Beer Judge Certification Program Style Guidelines includes Irish stout, Irish extra stout, sweet stout, oatmeal stout, tropical stout and foreign extra stout.
Guinness Stout is the hallmark for an Irish stout, and for most worldly beer drinkers, is the benchmark, or at least the most recognized stout in the world. Some people never realize the significance of what they're drinking, but Guinness commands the most respect globally when it comes to the style.
Guinness Draught Stout – the “Guinness Gives Back America” – version at Gold Rush is the easiest drinking dark beer you’re likely to encounter if you’re timid about the style. It’s not at all what you might expect. It’s not acrid, bitter, wrenching or strong. You’ll be amazed at how soft this massages the palate it first sip. Expect a combination of chocolate, pressed coffee and a distinct roast element across the palate, with a far-from-cloying and rather dry mouthfeel. The perception of bitterness comes from the roasted barely and black patent malts, not any overdose of hops. The hops are just in the beer to balance the malt, in this light, squeaky clean, crazy easy drinking beer at 4.2 percent alcohol by volume.
Pour this beer from the can into a big enough glass to decant the whole thing. Whatever you do, don’t drink it out of the can. There’s a widget that pops when opening the can changes the atmospheric pressure, which releases nitrogen, and that’s when the show begins.
Pour the beer, set it on the table, and lean down to glass level, or hold the glass up to eye level, and enjoy the magic “upside down waterfall” show. The dark brown beer with the signature, persistent, perfect, tight khaki head is always a head turner. Beyond the flavor, experience what I’m guessing is probably going to be the creamiest, smoothest beer you’ve ever had. That’s what this historic beer is known for. When you do, I’m guessing you won’t be disappointed that you got six.
If flavor and quality wasn’t enough, the Guinness Gives Back program donates a buck for ever sixer sold – up to $1 million, to America’s local and national charitable organizations. Why? It’s just Guinness’s way of thanking us for supporting them over the years. That’s pretty damned nice, in my book!
What craft beer drinker with roots in historic style could pass this up? Not me! Stupidly, I only bought a six pack. Oh, rest assured, I went back for more.
I hope this deal is still around when you should arguably chase it. Go for price. My receipt showed a price of $13.99, with $2 off, but that was invisible until I studied it to verify that I got that good of a deal. Go for the style. Go for the history. Go to be supportive of the contribution that Guiness is making. Just go for it. You’ll miss out if you don't.