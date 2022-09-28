With as many Filipinos that reside in Anchorage, the number of restaurants serving Filipino cuisine is surprisingly few. There might be several reasons for this. But my experience is that many nanays, titas, and lolas are adept in the kitchen, eliminating the need to drag the entire family out for what could ultimately be seen as an inferior version of home cooking. While there may be some truth to this belief, not everyone has ready access to the wonders of this increasingly renowned cuisine, which features more than enough protein to satisfy the carnivore in all of us.
Chief among the places where you can get a taste of Pinoy cuisine in Anchorage is Jeepney Filipino Fusion Food, which started as a food truck years ago and has since established three locations across town. It occurred to me that I can't recall sampling their food, which makes sense, what with me being married into a Filipino family and all.
However, I figured what better time to explore this cuisine marked by glorious excess than at the height of fall while I regress into a full-on winter bod? After all, the people of Anchorage deserve to hear from someone with somewhat of an informed opinion as to whether the food at Jeepney is worth the caloric investment.
One thing to note is that Jeepney—like many other restaurants—identifies as a fusion restaurant. But the reality is that there's a pretty clear divide between the Filipino and Hawaiian sections of their menu, save for a few items like a burrito, loaded fries, and nachos. At least that's what I encountered at their Old Seward location, where the underlying theme uniting these island cuisines is a focus on plate lunches which emphasize meat-centric dishes accompanied with your choice of two sides between rice, cauliflower rice, pancit, and mac salad.
Seeing as how my first priority was to determine whether Jeepney is capable of doing Filipino food justice, I more or less knew what I wanted to order. While it took some back and forth between me and a fresh-faced employee who mentioned that they were out of grilled skewers and tortillas, I soon ended up with an order of takoyaki, lechon kawali, dinuguan, and mochiko chicken. Soon after placing my order, I took a moment to examine the surroundings and got the impression that Jeepney best functions as a takeout joint, so I took my haul and its wonderful aromas back home before digging in.
Pancit—a stir-fried noodle dish on the menu of nearly every Filipino party I've ever been to—was first on my list as I made a straight dive for some carb-filled goodness. I've always viewed this dish as a crowd-pleasing filler, and here it aligned with expectations with a nice vegetal crunch from the cabbage and sliced carrots. The noodles had a springy resiliency to them that made these a fun vehicle for a light soy seasoning and a few scraps of chicken. Overall, this was a solid depiction that was commendable for not being overly saturated with oil.
The mac salad served as a cool, creamy counterpart to the rich, savory elements found abundant throughout this meat fest. By far, my favorite side was the cauliflower rice which could be substituted for a small upcharge. These little granular nubs were mildly seasoned and tasted smoky as if they had been fried in a wok. I'm inclined to believe this was done as a riff on garlic fried rice which is considered an essential component of any complete Filipino breakfast. Of course, the best part about this nutritious alternative was that it didn't leave me feeling weighed down nearly as much as everything else.
As the sole representative of Japanese street food, some may recognize takoyaki as somewhat of an outlier on Jeepney's menu. Although its inclusion is somewhat random, I am honestly all for it, given that these snack-sized spheres of fried batter are a favorite of mine. Takoyaki are consistently amazing and known for being concentrated bursts of umami flavor, and what's not to love about that? I wasn't sure what to expect by ordering these at a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant, but they were, in fact, the real deal with a nice contract between crisp exteriors and doughy centers along with tender pieces of octopus. A healthy dose of a syrupy glaze, furikake, and bonito flakes further enhanced the takoyaki's potency. I could criticize one thing; it's that kewpie mayonnaise was nowhere to be seen. Fortunately, this MSG-laced condiment holds a permanent spot in my fridge, and so I was able to drizzle some on with complete abandon as a finishing touch.
This was my first time trying mochiko chicken. However, after having some, I suppose it was basically a Hawaiian take on chicken karaage. Thick chunks of breast meat were marinated in what appeared to be a teriyaki sauce, contributing a significant amount of flavor and making the chicken incredibly juicy. One downside is that the breading wasn't even remotely crispy by the time I came home, but it was still satisfying as the dish was akin to some saucy Chinese takeout.
Lechon kawali is deep fried pork belly. Let that sink in for a second before I go on to say that these were like crispy pork rinds with pockets of fat that dissipated like wisps of flavor. Unfortunately, the dark brown shade and tooth-shattering texture may have been signs that these were overcooked on top of there being very little meat. I was expecting a little more out of what I thought was going to be a home run. Instead, I wasn't sure what to do with the pieces that were nearly scorched without any sauce to help offset the buttery qualities of pork fat.
Thankfully, I found much more success with the dinuguan, affectionally called "chocolate meat" for its strikingly dark hue. You might have already guessed that there's no hint of sweets in this offal lover's dream as the dish is not only made up of less desirable parts of the pig—its color and texture are derived from pork blood as a key ingredient. Some rice on the side was mandatory to act as a blank canvas for the thick, curry-like consistency of the stew, which tastes more vinegar-forward than anything else. There was a generous amount of mystery meat bobbing about, and much to my delight, several pieces possessed a cartilage-like chew. I've grown quite fond of pork blood in all its forms over the years, so with that said, I'm happy to say this version was a triumph.
Despite the keto designation conspicuously noted throughout their menu, I wouldn't exactly consider Jeepney's host of Filipino and Hawaiian dishes to be diet food. No, this is stick to your ribs, coma-inducing fare that accomplishes exactly what it's meant to do—fill you up with generous portions and at a reasonable cost. There's certainly room for improvements, and there might not be much in the way of fusion, but by and large, Jeepney has enough good going on to appease both fans and newcomers to Filipino food. My suggestion? If you're feeling brave and want some of the good stuff, go straight for the chocolate meat.
Jeepney has two Anchorage locations -- 9191 Old Seward Highway and 2477 Arctic Boulevard. Visit JeepneyAlaska.com for hours of operation and their menu.