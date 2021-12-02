The 21st annual Anchorage International Film Festival kicks off Friday night at Bear Tooth Theatrepub with a film that has only shown at one festival so far and is already 1-for-1 in winning best documentary.
‘Run Raven, Run’ is the first feature-length film of director Michael Rainin, and narrated by well known film actor Michael Madsen, focuses on the history, influences and evolving nature of the music of the Roma people of Romania, known more commonly in the West as Gypsies.
“I’d only done narrative work before, but I really enjoyed it,” Rainin said. “Film, for me, is about being able to capture the magic of the moment; to take the reality in life, make it magical and be able to capture that on film — that excites me and I love to share it with others.”
Rainin and his crew more or less moved in with clans of Roma musicians in the area around Bucharest, recording their music and hearing their tales of the history and meaning of gypsy music.
Those exchanges are interspersed with historical narratives voiced by Madsen explaining the long history of Gypsy people and their rather shabby treatment from feudal days through World War II persecution, the ensuing persecution endured under communism, and how elders strive to share their music with younger generations.
“I’m married to a French woman who turned me on to Amir Costa Rica, a Yugoslavian filmmaker, who deals with a lot of Gypsy characters in his movies, and from those films and from going to Europe so much every year I heard so many people say horrible things about Gypsies — bad things in train stations, airports,” Rainin said. “I started investigating because I love learning things that are rare and unique.”
Throughout the film, Rainin draws parallels between the discrimination experienced by Gypsies — whom the film states got their name when after being taken as slaves from India by Muslim armies, were often mistaken for wanderers trying to find their way to Egypt — and that experienced by African Americans.
“The five musical clans I went and lived with were enslaved at the same time as African Americans, but also enslaved another 400 years before for 800 years total,” Rainin said. “For the nobility in Romania, your wealth was dependent on how many Gypsy slave musicians you had… This village now has all the relatives of all the Gypsy musicians who still live there, even 800 years later.”
‘Run Raven Run’, gets its name from one of the more iconic Gypsy songs, which serves as a metaphor for the perpetual ostracization of the Roma, and throughout it points to similarities between Gypsy music and the rise of jazz and later hip hop in African American culture and how those influences translated almost seamlessly into the Roma sound.
“These are people that don’t have the same opportunities and get pushed into the periphery of society to where they can be athletes, musicians, entertainers, but to be the lawyers, doctors police — it’s more difficult for them to get into mainstream society. The only opportunities they get are pushed to the outskirts of society and that’s the main parallels.”
The possibly surprising appearance of the accordion and clarinet often give Roma music a sound not dissimilar from music you might hear coming out of New Orleans.
“The unique thing about the Roma is that coming from Rajestan through Iran and Iraq and spreading throughout the world is that their ear is remarkably good,” Rainin said. “So if they do have musical talent they tend to be remarkable, even though most of them can’t read music. They adopted all of these new instruments.”
For Rainin, the release and positive response to the film is a tremendous personal achievement.
“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease about 15 years ago and almost died but I got better because of new medicines,” he said. “I had been doing well in Hollywood before I got sick. I did work on films but I couldn’t work really well because of my illness. For my first project it was important to me that I had to be passionate about it, so that’s why I chose this as my first project.”
Rainin said that from what he knows about Alaska and Alaskans, his film ought to find a sympathetic audience at the Anchorage festival.
“It’s a bit of a political dance with these film fest,” he said. “I applied to a whole bunch and Alaska seems off the beaten track. At the same time, Gypsies are these free spirited people and I think Alaskans zig when others zag — which is why they’re living up there. I just want to get this film out there any way I can. I hope it can help galvanize a civil rights movement on behalf of the Roma. They’re 100 years behind where African Americans are in terms of a civil rights movement. I want to get the word out and spread that love of music is medicine that has helped me through my life — the divinity of music, how music is medicine. I know it’s been a real difference for a lot of people.”