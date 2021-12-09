The final weekend of the 21st annual Anchorage International Film Festival is this weekend and among the favorites in the Made-in-Alaska category is the debut documentary effort of a Vermont director featuring a Vermont dairy farmer with a strange and romantic longing for The Last Frontier.
'Underdog' will play Friday at 5 p.m. at the E Street Theater; it couldn’t have avoided its title even if director Tommy Hyde wanted to as dog mushing dreamer/and languishing fourth-generation dairy farmer Doug Butler carries the show in a documentary that Hyde describes as ‘part sports movie, but really a character movie in the cinema verité tradition.’
“I took a class in college and went out into the community and wrote a little story with a video about a local character and I did mine on this dairy farmer who lived on the outskirts of town,” Hyde said of his first encounter with Butler. “When the class ended he and I stayed friends and over the years I learned about Doug’s dream of mushing in Alaska and I also learned he’d never left the farm for more than five days in his entire life.”
That would soon change as Butler musters up the courage to make the 3,000-mile trek to Alaska in 2018 with 22 of his favorite dogs in tow, all to compete in an Alaskan dog mushing event. Butler didn’t qualify for the Iditarod but he did get into the Open North American in Fairbanks.
“His goals were pretty modest — he just didn’t want to come in last. He came in second-to-last,” Hyde said. “He’s a loveable loser type, sort of known for singing and dancing and his incredible ability to drink Budweiser while mushing. He just has a contagious joy that Alaskans, while we were up at the race, really appreciated. He really resonated with them.”
But the story behind underdog goes far beyond an adorable longshot sports story as Hyde found out in the course of shooting the documentary.
“We had multiple breakdowns on the Alaska Highway,” Hyde recalled. “Doug took a truck that was like a 1992 and had 300,000 miles. But the big surprise was that Doug found out he had to sell his family farm. That was completely unexpected and it sort of drew into focus the fact that dog mushing and farming were intimately intertwined for Doug. It was two examples of someone’s duty and someone’s escape, bliss.”
Hyde said being forced to sell the farm might have been a blessing surprise for Doug.
“If he were not forced to sell it he probably would have worked himself to death… The depression, isolation. His relationship with his dogs helped him get through that,” Hyde said. “The film makes the argument in Doug having a moment of agency and choosing to leave the farm for a month to go to Alaska gives him the perspective that the inevitable sale of his farm — which was completely unexpected — so that he might not go down the road so many farmers in his community have.”
Hyde said the story beyond the movie has a happy future as Doug is now running a dog mushing outfit outside Middlebury, Vermont.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Doug. I was really nervous when we premiered the film the other month and I looked at him and thought, Oh my God, I don’t really have much of a right to be nervous. He bares his soul in this documentary… In Alaska there’s that frontiersman, libertarian mentality where dudes don’t really talk about their feelings and that holds true in rural Vermont, too,” Hyde said. “It’s an incredibly brave act of Doug. He gets emotional but he really believes in the power of helping others go through some of the same things he is. His motto in the film rings true: his theory is that ‘NO’ stands for ‘next opportunity.’ No matter what the situation is he has an incredible boundless optimism… It does have some resonance in the pandemic where a lot of us are in isolation, loneliness because of forces beyond our control. Doug’s journey is all about facing that and harvesting some happiness.”