KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — F-22A Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrived on Nov. 4. to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in preparation of the phased withdrawal of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles.

These aircraft will work in conjunction with local Kadena-based assets to maintain steady-state fighter capabilities and enhance U.S. operational readiness to defend Japan while ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



