A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing, lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2022, as part of a temporary deployment. For decades, Kadena Air Base has served as the keystone of the Pacific. The base's strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)
A U.S. Air Force Airman marshals a F-22A Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing into position at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2022. The deployment of newer and more advanced aircraft at Kadena exemplifies Department of Defense's continued commitment to enhancing our posture while building on the strong foundation of our Alliances with Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)
U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assignd to the 3rd Wing, taxi into position at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 4, 2022. These aircraft will help ensure steady state U.S. Air Force fighter presence at Kadena Air Base through the phased withdrawal of the F-15C/D Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)
KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — F-22A Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrived on Nov. 4. to Kadena Air Base, Japan, in preparation of the phased withdrawal of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles.
These aircraft will work in conjunction with local Kadena-based assets to maintain steady-state fighter capabilities and enhance U.S. operational readiness to defend Japan while ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.
As part of its modernization plan, the United States Air Force is retiring the aging fleet of F-15 C/D Eagle aircraft that has been in service for more than 30 years. The Department of Defense will continue to maintain a steady-state presence at Kadena by temporarily deploying newer and more advanced aircraft to backfill the F-15s as they retrograde to the United States.
For decades, Kadena Air Base has served as the keystone of the Pacific. The base’s strategic position makes it a vital staging location for forces to deter regional adversaries and project U.S. airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Modernizing U.S. capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater remains a top priority. The transition to more capable aircraft at Kadena exemplifies DOD’s continued commitment to enhancing PACAF’s posture while building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan Alliance.