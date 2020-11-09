An electric vehicle (EV) charger is now available at the Rustic Goat restaurant in West Anchorage, installed by the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), which leases the parking area to the restaurant. The charger is the fourth and final charging facility funded in part by Chugach Electric Association as part of an EV charging research program. Chugach launched an incentive program last year to help the utility learn more about the use of publicly available EV chargers. The Chugach program reimburses up to $7,500 in upfront costs for each of the chargers in exchange for three years of charging data. To date, charging stations have been installed at Alyeska Resort, the South Anchorage Mall, and the Dimond Center. The charger in the parking lot near Rustic Goat, across Turnagain Street just east of the restaurant, is the latest in the research program.
“EVs save money and improve air quality,” said Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. “We’re excited to support the EV transition through this grant and to offer residents more transportation choices.”
“It’s exciting to see this fourth partner in our research program as we work to expand charging options for EV drivers,” said Chugach CEO Lee Thibert. “We are looking forward to seeing the charging habits and ways to improve access to those who want to charge away from home.”
Ongoing Chugach research has shown a steady increase in the number of EVs registered in Alaska. At the end of June there were nearly 1,200 registered EVs statewide, about a 25% increase from the same time in 2019; nearly half of the EVs were registered to addresses in the Railbelt.
Nationwide studies have found that most EV drivers do most of their charging at home, however, publicly available chargers can enable regional travel, reduce range anxiety for drivers, and attract business for their hosts. Chugach Electric calculates that at its residential rate, drivers save about 50 percent on their monthly cost for “fuel” compared to gasoline at $3.00 per gallon. EVs can last between 200 to 400 miles when fully charged.
Although the charging research program is now fully subscribed, Chugach offers several other EV incentive programs for its commercial and residential members. Details can be found at https://www.chugachelectric.com/energy-solutions/electric-vehicles.
Chugach will have a prize drawing for EV drivers who use each of the four chargers installed under its research program in the next few weeks. Details of the Chugach EV Charging Road Rally will be available starting Nov. 16 on the Chugach website www.chugachelectric.com