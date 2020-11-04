Election night held no surprises for Alaskans, at least in the big statewide races. As expected, President Donald Trump will carry the state, and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young appear to be easily reelected, although more than 120,000 absentee and early ballots are yet to be counted.
In state legislative races, however, there were surprises. For the most part Republicans appear to have prevailed, and three veteran Democrats appear to be in trouble, although it in legislative races that absentee ballots may make a big difference.
Two closely watched ballot measures appear to be going down in the first-day vote tally. Ballot Measure 1, which would raise oil taxes, received 60 percent “no” votes. Ballot Measure 2, an election reform measure, received 55 percent “no” votes and 45 percent “yes” votes. Absentee votes may change the percentages but with 37 percent of the statewide vote counted the overall result is unlikely to change.
The surprises, in legislative races, include Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anch, trailing his GOP opponent Katherine Henslee 38 percent to 52 percent with 62 percent of the ballots cast counted.
In Southeast Alaska, Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins was trailing his Republican challenger, Kenny Skaflestad, 40 percent to 59 percent. But with only 14 percent of ballots cast counted this could change with absentees.
Veteran incumbents, also Democrats, appear endangered in two races in Anchorage.
Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anch., was trailing Republican Paul Bauer 42 percent to 49 percent, but with only 14 percent of ballots cast counted this could change with absentee ballots counted.
Although he was leading by a narrow margin, Rep. Matt Claman, D-Anch., had a 52 percent lead over Republican Lynette Largent’s 47 percent of votes counted.
Absentee ballots could change this either way.
In one closely watched Anchorage House race, Rep. Lance Pruitt, R-Anch. appears to have bested challenger Liz Snyder, a Democrat, 57 percent to 45 percent of votes counted. This race was expected to be much closet. Pruitt is House Majority Leader in the current Legislature and is being talked of as a potential Speaker of the House if Republicans control that body, which they are expected to do.