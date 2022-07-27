DSC03299-1024x683.jpg

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks on the state budget at a news conference on June June 28, 2022, in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon).

State employees who owe their jobs to Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state contractors who owe their contracts to Dunleavy continue to play the leading roles in his reelection campaign.

By relying on state-paid “volunteers” for campaign work and claiming that campaign tasks are state business, Dunleavy has run his campaign for nearly a year and paid next to nothing for campaign staff.

Screen+Shot+2022-07-25+at+11.37.37+AM.png

Gov, Mike Dunleavy, using state funds, has hired his former public relations man, Matt Shuckerow, to perform the services listed above for $75 an hour, tasks that are identical to those that are part of the Dunleavy reelection campaign.


