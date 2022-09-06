Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




The Defense Department released its fiscal year 2021 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military on Sept 1.

The congressionally mandated report indicates that unhealthy conditions have been on the rise in the military. In 2021, the Department estimates that 8.4 percent of active-duty women and 1.5 percent of active-duty men experienced at least one incident of unwanted sexual contact in the year before the survey was conducted.



Tags

Load comments