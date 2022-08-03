Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Earth’s temperature is rising, and, as everyone must adjust to the new climate realities, the Defense Department must do its part to combat this rise.

Human activity is the main driver for global warming, according to the United Nations. The main culprit is burning fossil fuels that pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, trapping heat.



Tags

Load comments