An aerial of the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

The Defense Department made progress toward a “clean audit,” but not as much as officials hoped.

“The results of the fifth annual DOD-wide financial audit will be a disclaimer of opinion for DOD as a whole,” Michael J. McCord, the undersecretary of defense (comptroller)/chief financial officer, said. “This is the same as last year and … not unexpected. We did expect this disclaimer, but we will also sustain all of our prior year positive opinions, which cover approximately 39 percent of our assets.”



