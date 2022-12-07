Under the Defense Department United Services Military Apprenticeship Program umbrella, the Department of Labor has established several cybersecurity trades to support the goals of the National Cyber Security Registered Apprenticeship Program and is in the process of developing more apprenticeships. In January 2022, the DOD and DOL partnered to establish the first federal cybersecurity apprenticeship program.

{span}Since the program’s inception, the DOD identified and developed standards for 15 critical cybersecurity occupations to address military needs and potentially serve as a model for other federal agencies as well.{/span}



