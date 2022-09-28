090928-F-8920C-468

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany -- Staff Sgt. Timothy Raso, 52nd Medical Operations Squadron, embraces his wife, Kristy, and daughter, Aaryanna, at the 22nd Fighter Squadron redeployment party Sept. 28 at a hanger. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Nathanael Callon)

 Airman 1st Class Nathanael Callon




NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (AFNS) — Department of the Air Force leaders and their spouses shared advice and resources with military families during a Families in the Fight panel at the 2022 Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference Sept. 21.

Panelists consisted of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and his wife Sharene, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, and his wife Mollie, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, and her husband Rahn, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, and his wife Rachel.



