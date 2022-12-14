Hy7F0n8.jpg




While the overall size of our military remained steady, the percentage of women serving on active duty and in the Reserve component continues to grow in both the enlisted and commissioned ranks, according to the newly released 2021 Demographics Profile of the Military Community.

The annual demographics report contains the latest publicly available information on the makeup of the military community, including military members and their dependents. Data highlighted in the report includes information from all services, including gender, race, age, education, family members, pay grades and other important facts.



