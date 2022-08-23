U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeMarcus Garrett, Team Air Force athlete, powers through Team Navy defenders during the Department of Defense Warrior Games wheelchair rugby finals in Tampa, Fla., June 28, 2019. Warrior Games athletes have overcome significant physical and psychological challenges, not always visible to others and have demonstrated that life continues after becoming wounded, ill or injured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James R. Crow)
Defense Media Activity (DMA) and ESPN are broadcasting the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games to forces and families stationed overseas, and naval forces at sea, via the American Forces Network (AFN).
The 2022 Warrior Games is being hosted by the U.S. Army and is taking place in Orlando, Florida on Aug. 19-28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. This is the first time the DoD Warrior Games has worked with Disney and ESPN Wide World of Sports.
The Warrior Games, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members as they compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball and others.
“Covering the Warrior Games is a special mission for Defense Media Activity and it’s an honor to be a part of something so inspiring for our nation,” said DMA Director, Mr. Hal Pittman. “Broadcasting the Games world-wide via American Forces Network will give our American athletes great exposure, while educating our global military force about the role of the Games in support of our combat-wounded.”
AFN carries top sports events on its two world-wide satellite-delivered television sports channels to all points of the globe. This year AFN will deliver recorded DoD Warrior Games events along with its regular offerings from Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, Women’s National Basketball Association Playoffs, the Little League World Series, NASCAR and IndyCar races, Little League World Series, World Wrestling Entertainment, and many others.
AFN’s coverage of the DoD Warrior Games started on Saturday with the broadcast of the Friday Aug. 19 opening ceremonies. AFN will present finals games and other key games for the duration of the Games. The Games close on Aug. 28 and AFN will air closing ceremonies on AFN|sports2 on Aug 29.