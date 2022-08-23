Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Defense Media Activity (DMA) and ESPN are broadcasting the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games to forces and families stationed overseas, and naval forces at sea, via the American Forces Network (AFN).

The 2022 Warrior Games is being hosted by the U.S. Army and is taking place in Orlando, Florida on Aug. 19-28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. This is the first time the DoD Warrior Games has worked with Disney and ESPN Wide World of Sports.



Tags

Load comments