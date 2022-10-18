ANCHORAGE, Alaska – On Sept. 15 the Defense Health Agency Alaska Market, which was formally established in late 2021, hosted its first-ever strategic planning conference in Anchorage.

Led by the 673d Medical Group commander and Alaska Market director, Col. Mike Fea, this was the first time that all DHA Alaska leadership teams came together to discuss the future of the operational headquarters and its widely varied healthcare organizations.



