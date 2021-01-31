OK, I'll make this short and sweet for those of you with the attention span of a “Save Anchorage” conspiracy buff: Nazi license plates are bad.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Anchorage Assembly, acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson was booed while condemning state issued license plates that read “3REICH” and “FUHRER”. Booed for condemning Nazis? So the bar of acceptability is somewhere below Nazism?
Apparently this whole thing has become a free speech issue. I personally don't care what you put on your shirt or on a bumper sticker. You can espouse anything you want. You can hire a skywriter to emblazon “LONG LIVE CANABALISM” across a crisp Alaskan sky. I don't care. You can even write a column condemning the idiocy of booing someone who is speaking out against the state endorsement of Nazis.
So why isn't this a free speech issue? Aren't you free to say anything you damn well please? Well with the exception of the “fire in a crowded theater” scenario, you can say just about anything you choose. The problem here is you don't have the right to drag the state (aka the citizens of Alaska) into whatever idiocy spills out of your brain.
You may have also noticed, as you drive through our beautiful state, that license plates don't have a disclaimer. That means the state gives de facto support to anything printed on their plates. That's why this is not a free speech issue. What this comes down to is whether or not the State of Alaska supports or opposes Nazis. So if you were booing the Mayor, does that put you in the support column?
I'm not saying that everyone who booed the Mayor is a Nazi. I'm just saying they don’t really understand what they’re booing about. No one is taking away your right to free speech. In fact, no one is taking away your right to boo, anyone you choose to boo. Did you notice state police rounding up any of you? Now, if you had started breaking furniture, stealing documents, and threatened to hang the Mayor, that would be a rounding-up situation. To my knowledge, none of you did that, so feel free to boo. I just think you should know what you are booing about. Again, this is not a free speech issue. In essence you were condemning the state for not endorsing Nazis. Does that make you a Nazi? I don't know. Only you can answer that question. So let's answer it — OK?
If you don't mind, or even if you do mind, I've included a short survey for the reader to help you determine if you are indeed a Führerphile.
Yes___ No___ It's OK to marginalize certain religious and ethnic groups.
Yes___ No___ I want to tear down existing governmental institutions.
Yes___ No___ I don't believe the news media.
Yes___ No___ There is a vast left wing conspiracy out to get me.
Yes___ No___ Our only hope is a strongman who will seize the reins of government.
Yes___ No___ I think the state should politicize civil service.
Yes___ No___ I think the state should use its power to punish political opponents.
Yes___ No___ I want the state to “stack” the Supreme Court.
Yes___ No___ I think a strong leader surrounds himself with cronies and loyalists.
Yes___ No___ I'm becoming a little uncomfortable with how familiar this sounds.
The results of this survey will be gathered up in the dead of night, whisked off to a vault in Hillary Clinton's basement, there to be compiled by child-eating lizard people and used to take away your guns. There you have it.
You can’t say you haven’t been warned.