“And what do you do on your free time?”
“Can you repeat the question?”
“What do you do on your free time?” “
“Well, I don’t get a lot of free time, but when I do, I like to help the American people. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the American people deserve more than my opponent.”
“Thank you again, Mr. Roberts, for not really answering the question. And for our next contestant on this week’s ‘Would you Date Me: The Sociopath Edition,’ we have guitarist for a local metal band, ‘My Opponent is Such a Cry Baby. Boo Hoo .’
“In my free time, I……….also like to help the American people. But like in a way way way better way than my opponent right here. Ya, I’m also running for president!”
“That’ concludes the round of questions, which asshole….I mean contestant would you like to date?”
I guess I’ll go with the one most likely to vote the way I would despite whatever scandals……Just kidding. I’ll take the hot one!!!”
“Okay, that concludes this episode of Would you Date Me: The Sociopath Edition’ And remember folks, most politicians are sociopaths, but not all sociopaths are politicians.”
You feel sad.
You are a spy and you have the nunchucks to prove it. Yeah, they were $20 from Wish. But…….NUNCHUCKS.
One very important thing to note: If you feel like a spy, and you have nunchucks, you are, in fact, a spy. You just need your first assignment. You walk down to the nearest Woolworths (you are in the 90s apparently). Putting on hold the realization that you time traveled, you causally ask the man behind the counter if they have Doritos and peanut butter ice cream. Of course, you are using spy speak. Is this guy fucking with you? In spy speak, he just told you there’s a NUCLEAR BOMB in the food truck outside!!!!!
You run….No, you spy roll across the street and jump into the back of the van.
Wait. Holy shit. In addition to having groceries, the van is full of……….DRUGS. You do the appropriate thing. You do ALL THE DRUGS….I mean groceries….no wait I mean drugs. Damnit, you forgot your spy speak. Probably because you are on……….ALL THE DRUGS. You hear the car stop. Is it a red light? Are they making their pass off? What is going on? The back unlatches. The bright sun semi-blinds you. You barely make out a dragon…………..no a………..cartel member. You are in a cold dusty room getting your fingernails ripped out while being forced to listen to the Spice Girls. You BREAK. Once they believe you don’t work for another cartel and you aren’t actually a spy, they laugh and kick you out. You now feel like a failure. This is not Imposter Syndrome. You are just bad at this.
It is your third day of not being a spy. You glance passed the woman in front of you. Nothing matters. You lethargically open your till at your local Woolworths. “Find everything okay, ma’am?” You are barely audible. “I was hoping to find some Doritos and peanut butter ice cream but…….”
And just like that, you are back, baby!! You were born for this.
#IfYouFeelLikeASpyAndYouHaveNunchucksYouAreASpy