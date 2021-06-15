You are a brand spankin pair of new clothes (at least new to you)!! Everyone loves you. You make your wearer feel damn good all over and people like looking at you. Like makeup or a redecorated wall, you are art. You are not comfortable like a hoodie and sweatpants but you are filled with self-expression. Beauty can be painful.
One day, you feel so confident, you make the person in you strut onto the runway of a Miss America pageant.
People gasp as the person you are on pushes Alabama out of the way. Your person aces all the meaningful questions they ask. What would you do to change the world? Look at my 11-point plan, muthafuckas!! Oh, Washington has a 10-point plan? Well you all better get ready to turn that shit up to fucking 11!!!! They kick you out, if course. But they can never bring you down. You make your own damn trophy and place it in the bathroom for everyone to see.
On your way home, your overconfidence leads you to walk in front of traffic. You have blood all over you.
You relish in the bright splatters it leaves. You are now even more beautiful.
You nervously walk into your first AA meeting. You gather the strength to tell your story—your truth. You tell everyone how you got wasted and started posting on Facebook just how much you love the Spice Girls. You confess how you “accidentally” texted your boss those sexy photos of you as Scary Spice. I mean, you weren’t wearing anything; but you felt that spice power. It’s in the eyes. You…………wait did that asshole just cut you off? Seriously, wtf? You are so livid you can barely make out the words, “mam, this is AAA.” The man gives you a ride home. This is good. After all, you’re drunk. You make him play “Wannabe.” You both sing along. You turn the volume up. You feel happy. You have a new story for your first AA meeting. #WhatADifferenceAnAMakes.
You are wearing a mask. It’s no longer for Covid protection. You just can’t stop wearing it. It’s better than the metaphorical masks society makes us wear. People can’t see your boredom at funerals or your disappointment at running into them at the store.
All your expressions are now truly your own. I mean, it is also stifling and hard to breath. But no one can rip away your new comfort blanket. You embrace it. You feel truly authentic.
Like so many others, you have lost your body. But this time…..you lost it in my body. This is not necessarily a sexual thing. Sometimes a lost body, is just a lost body. You feel happy happy happy. Like so happy it gets said three times. But because you’re inside my body, we have gone into a strange upward spiral. It’s almost uncomfortable (not just because your elbow is in my hippocampus…whatever that does). It is a beautiful mess of random thoughts and feelings. We laugh a lot. It’s sounds weird to other people because your mouth is in my esophagus. But here we are, feeling true connection.
You have been mistaken for Axl Rose more times than you can count. Sometimes it helps you get into night clubs, so you don’t mind. But this time, the real Axl Rose is wanted for……….MURDER, and not in a good way. You go to prison. Your personality changes. You become top dog of a prison gang.
They call you The Axe. You take it to heart. When you get out, you shoot the real Axl Rose (Using an axe would have been a little too obvious. Then again, so is a gun maybe). At any rate, you take his place. The TV show’s ratings go through the roof. MURDER is in your blood now. You feel true power. #thanksAxlRose
You go to your favorite Spice Girl’s concert and are shocked. The girls have changed their lyrics to quotes by Charles Manson. They sing, “In the end we’re all Jerry Springer Show guests, really, we just haven’t been on the show.” None of it rhymes. You are about to demand your money back and then realize maybe there’s a little Manson in us all. You grow out your hair. You look happy. Yes, you look like a happier version of Manson…..but, you know, with fewer swastikas.
You redirect your life. You WILL be on Jerry Springer. You will throw an intervention on SOCIETY! You will enlighten them all. About what? You’re not sure yet.
You start a cult.
You acquire may wives (and husbands—It’s 2021). You and the cult eventually make it on Springer! As one of the cult members throws a chair at you, it becomes more and more clear the intervention is on YOU.
The cult has turned. You have lost your hold on them. They stab you. You no longer look happy.
You look stabbed.
Yes, you are definitely feeling stabbed.
As you wipe the blood from your cheek you realize those lyrics were actuality not Charles Manson quotes after all.
They were Marilyn Manson quotes.
It also turns out you are the real father.
Oh well.