You are on a boat. You know nothing about boats. Does that mean you will DIE?…..We shall see…………………………Of course you won’t die, silly………..The boat is on the floor of a BOAT SHOW. Why was BOAT SHOW capitalized?……..We shall see…………………….No, actually, we won’t. Because you just DIED on the floor of a BOAT SHOW.
You were happy!!! Why? Because were super talented and life is fair.........Just kidding. You have known life isn’t fair since that moment at Starbucks when you saw that little girl’s dad deny her the raspberry strudel he promised her hours earlier.
You were only there because your date stood you up. A date that lead you to this stinky stupid Starbucks only to crush your notions of meritocracy.
BUT wait, what was that on the ground? Was that a free ticket to a BOAT SHOW?
You left it on the ground, of course. You knew how dangerous BOAT SHOWS can be.
Again, just kidding. You eventually went to the BOAT SHOW. You lived for danger and the unknown. Also, how else would you have died there?
Do you really want to know how you died? I kinda don’t want to tell you……………
Okay, you died of SURPRISE when your date showed up to the BOAT SHOW and you won a boat!!! You can’t figure out if you deserved this fortune. The idea of deserving is so fluid and disorganized. It probably doesn’t completely exist. It definitely doesn’t exist outside the mind. And since you are dead, I suppose, for you, it doesn’t exist at all.
You never found out about the capitalization.
#LifeIsntFair