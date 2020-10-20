If you write to Sen. Dan Sullivan and ask him to respond to the latest Trump tirade, there is an excellent chance that the form letter from his office will claim that Trump is unconventional.
Sullivan’s let-me-change-the-subject form letters never challenge Trump because Sullivan always bows to the leader of his party and grins.
When Trump claims next month that he is being cheated by a rigged process, the years of obsequious treatment by Sullivan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and the other Senate Republicans will allow Trump to try to get away with it.
A friend of mine wrote to Sullivan’s office recently because he was alarmed about Trump’s attack on the election process in America. Sullivan’s office responded with the third-rate gibberish that is the hallmark of Sullivan’s political career.
“President Trump is an unconventional president who communicates in unconventional ways,” Sullivan’s form letter said, a line that someone on his staff regards as brilliant.
“However, communication coming from the White House must remain factual, accurate, and respectful. It is imperative that the White House does not lose its credibility for the good of the American people and for America’s standing in the world.”
That’s about as sincere as Sullivan claiming to have closer ties to fish camp on the mighty Yukon than to the ancestral Sullivan home near the mighty Cuyahoga in Cleveland.
Sullivan even quoted this bit of piffle, one of his own tweets, to show how he responded to Trump’s attack on the election process: “We’re the United States of America, not a banana republic.”
It doesn’t matter what Trump does, Sullivan will excuse him and excuse himself with the “unconventional” claim.
Three years ago, Ben Muse of Juneau wrote Sullivan about Trump’s chaotic and destructive actions.
“As you may know, President Trump is an unconventional president who communicates in unconventional ways,” Sullivan said on Sept. 19, 2017.
“However, the communication coming from the White House must remain factual and accurate.”
A year ago, Muse wrote to Sullivan about the Trump-Ukraine scandal that Sullivan pretended to not see.
“As you know, President Trump is an unconventional president, who communicates in unconventional ways. However, the communication coming from the White House must remain factual and accurate,” Sullivan said.
Muse replied, “The giveaway or ‘tell’ in your letter is really your use of the word ‘unconventional’ as a euphemism for lawless.”
Every time that a Sullivan form letter to Alaskans repeats the dumb claim that Trump is unconventional, think of it as Sullivan’s lame attempt to excuse himself.
Aside from the laziness demonstrated by never changing the language, the practice also shows a lack of original thought by Sullivan and his staff.